April 11, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 11: Joss Stone, Milly Alcock

By UPI Staff
1/2
Joss Stone performs at the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on March 12, 2020, in New York City. The singer turns 36 on April 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Joss Stone performs at the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on March 12, 2020, in New York City. The singer turns 36 on April 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- American statesman/orator Edward Everett in 1794

-- U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes in 1862

-- First Black woman to be a judge in U.S., Jane Matilda Bolin, in 1908

-- Fashion designer Oleg Cassini in 1913

-- Ethel Kennedy, wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, in 1928 (age 95)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Joel Grey in 1932 (age 91)

-- Actor Louise Lasser in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Peter Riegert in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Meshach Taylor in 1947

-- Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodman in 1941 (age 82)

-- TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in 1960 (age 63)

-- Baseball player Mark Teixeira in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Matt Ryan in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Will Tudor in 1987 (age 36)

-- Singer Joss Stone in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Dakota Blue Richards in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Milly Alcock in 2000 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

