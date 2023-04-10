Breaking News
April 10, 2023 / 11:13 AM

Jamie Oliver, wife Jools renew wedding vows at ceremony with their 5 kids

By Annie Martin
Jamie Oliver and his wife, Jools Oliver, pictured in 2006, "got married again" at a ceremony in Maldives with their five kids. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Jamie Oliver and his wife, Jools Oliver, pictured in 2006, "got married again" at a ceremony in Maldives with their five kids. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Jamie Oliver and his wife, Jools Oliver, have renewed their wedding vows.

Oliver, a celebrity chef and cookbook author, renewed his vows with Jools Oliver at a ceremony in the Maldives with their five children in attendance.

Oliver shared the news on Instagram alongside photos from the vow renewal. Oliver and his wife held the ceremony on a private island with their family.

"Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again! Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest," Oliver captioned the post. "It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together."

"It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very privet apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter," he added. "We've always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!"

Oliver and Jools Oliver married in June 2000 and have five children, Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, 6.

Oliver came to fame on the BBC Two cooking series The Naked Chef and has since launched his own restaurant chain. He has also released several cookbooks.

What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

