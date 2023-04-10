Famous birthdays for April 10: Jamie Chung, Sofia Carson

1/4

Jamie Chung attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con closing night celebration party at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego on July 21, 2018. The actor turns 40 on April 10. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Dutch philosopher Hugo Grotius in 1583

-- William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army, in 1829

-- Journalist/publisher Joseph Pulitzer in 1847

-- Frances Perkins, the first female U.S. Cabinet member, in 1880

-- Actor Chuck Connors in 1921

-- Actor Max von Sydow in 1929

-- Actor Omar Sharif in 1932

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Madden in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Don Meredith in 1938

-- Actor Steven Seagal in 1952 (age 71)

Steven Seagal walks to the Russian Foreign Ministry office in Moscow on November 9, 2018. The actor turns 70 on April 10. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

-- Actor Peter MacNicol in 1954 (age 69)

-- Musician Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds in 1959 (age 64)

-- Musician Brian Setzer in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Orlando Jones in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor David Harbour in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Charlie Hunnam in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Chyler Leigh in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Jamie Chung in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Ryan Merriman in 1983 (age 40)

-- Singer/actor Mandy Moore in 1984 (age 39)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Shay Mitchell in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Haley Joel Osment in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Alex Pettyfer in 1990 (age 33)

-- Country singer Maren Morris in 1990 (age 33)

-- Singer/actor AJ Michalka in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Daisy Ridley in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Sofia Carson in 1993 (age 30)