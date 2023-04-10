Famous birthdays for April 10: Jamie Chung, Sofia Carson

April 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Dutch philosopher Hugo Grotius in 1583
-- William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army, in 1829
-- Journalist/publisher Joseph Pulitzer in 1847
-- Frances Perkins, the first female U.S. Cabinet member, in 1880
-- Actor Chuck Connors in 1921
-- Actor Max von Sydow in 1929
-- Actor Omar Sharif in 1932
-- Football Hall of Fame member John Madden in 1936
-- Football Hall of Fame member Don Meredith in 1938
-- Actor Steven Seagal in 1952 (age 71)
-- Actor Peter MacNicol in 1954 (age 69)
-- Musician Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds in 1959 (age 64)
-- Musician Brian Setzer in 1959 (age 64)
-- Actor Orlando Jones in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor David Harbour in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Charlie Hunnam in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor Chyler Leigh in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Jamie Chung in 1983 (age 40)
-- Actor Ryan Merriman in 1983 (age 40)
-- Singer/actor Mandy Moore in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor Shay Mitchell in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Haley Joel Osment in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Alex Pettyfer in 1990 (age 33)
-- Country singer Maren Morris in 1990 (age 33)
-- Singer/actor AJ Michalka in 1991 (age 32)
-- Actor Daisy Ridley in 1992 (age 31)
-- Actor Sofia Carson in 1993 (age 30)