Reports: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn end six-year romance

Taylor Swift is reportedly a single woman again after breaking up with longtime beau, Joe Alwyn. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift and Boy Erased actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years as a couple, according to multiple media reports. The former couple has not publicly addressed the news, which was reported by People.com, Entertainment Tonight and the New York Post on Saturday. Advertisement

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," a source told ET, referring to why the actor didn't attend recent concerts on Swift's The Eras tour.

"It wasn't dramatic," an unnamed source told the New York Post about the breakup, which happened a few weeks ago.

Alwyn, 32, wrote several songs on Swift's 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore.

When Folklore won the 2021 Grammy for Album of the Year, Swift, 33, included Alwyn in her acceptance speech.

"Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she said at the time.

