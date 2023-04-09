Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 9: Elle Fanning, Marc Jacobs

By UPI Staff
Elle Fanning attends the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Palais des Festivals at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18. The actor turns 25 on April 9. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Elle Fanning attends the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Palais des Festivals at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18. The actor turns 25 on April 9.

April 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- French poet Charles Baudelaire in 1821

-- Actor/singer Paul Robeson in 1898

-- Football Hall of Fame member Curly Lambeau in 1898

-- Actor Ward Bond in 1903

-- Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner in 1926

-- Singer/songwriter Tom Lehrer in 1928 (age 95)

-- Rock 'n' roll pioneer Carl Perkins in 1932

-- Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo in 1933

-- Actor Michael Learned in 1939 (age 84)

-- Journalist Peter Gammons in 1945 (age 78)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Seve Ballesteros in 1957

-- Actor Dennis Quaid in 1954 (age 69)

-- Political commentator Joe Scarborough in 1963 (age 60)

-- Fashion designer Marc Jacobs in 1963 (age 60)

-- Model Paulina Porizkova in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Cynthia Nixon in 1966 (age 57)

-- Rock singer/author Gerard Way in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Jay Baruchel in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Leighton Meester in 1986 (age 37)

-- Singer Jazmine Sullivan in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor/singer Jesse McCartney in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Kristen Stewart in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Elle Fanning in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright in 1999 (age 24)

-- Singer Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, in 1999 (age 24)

-- Singer Jackie Evancho in 2000 (age 23)

