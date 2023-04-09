Famous birthdays for April 9: Elle Fanning, Marc Jacobs

April 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- French poet Charles Baudelaire in 1821
-- Actor/singer Paul Robeson in 1898
-- Football Hall of Fame member Curly Lambeau in 1898
-- Actor Ward Bond in 1903
-- Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner in 1926
-- Singer/songwriter Tom Lehrer in 1928 (age 95)
-- Rock 'n' roll pioneer Carl Perkins in 1932
-- Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo in 1933
-- Actor Michael Learned in 1939 (age 84)
-- Journalist Peter Gammons in 1945 (age 78)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Seve Ballesteros in 1957
-- Actor Dennis Quaid in 1954 (age 69)
-- Political commentator Joe Scarborough in 1963 (age 60)
-- Fashion designer Marc Jacobs in 1963 (age 60)
-- Model Paulina Porizkova in 1965 (age 58)
-- Actor Cynthia Nixon in 1966 (age 57)
-- Rock singer/author Gerard Way in 1977 (age 46)
-- Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Jay Baruchel in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Leighton Meester in 1986 (age 37)
-- Singer Jazmine Sullivan in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor/singer Jesse McCartney in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Kristen Stewart in 1990 (age 33)
-- Actor Elle Fanning in 1998 (age 25)
-- Actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright in 1999 (age 24)
-- Singer Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, in 1999 (age 24)
-- Singer Jackie Evancho in 2000 (age 23)