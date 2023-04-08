Advertisement
April 8, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 8: Julian Lennon, Robin Wright

By UPI Staff
Julian Lennon attends the MusiCares Persons of the Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3. The musician turns 60 on April 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Julian Lennon attends the MusiCares Persons of the Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3. The musician turns 60 on April 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Lewis Morris, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, in 1726

-- Actor Mary Pickford in 1892

-- Olympic figure skater/actor Sonja Henie in 1912

-- Actor María Félix in 1914

-- Former first lady Betty Ford in 1918

-- Comedian Shecky Greene in 1926 (age 97)

-- Composer Jacques Brel in 1929

-- Actor/former Ambassador to Mexico John Gavin in 1931

-- Journalist Seymour Hersh in 1937 (age 86)

-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan in 1938

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Havlicek in 1940

-- Choreographer Michael Bennett in 1943

-- Rock musician Steve Howe in 1947 (age 76)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Gary Carter in 1954

-- Novelist Barbara Kingsolver in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor/singer John Schneider in 1960 (age 63)

-- Musician Julian Lennon in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Robin Wright in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Patricia Arquette in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Sung Kang in 1972 (age 51)

-- Navy SEAL veteran Chris Kyle in 1974

-- Actor Taylor Kitsch in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Gabriella Wilde in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Skai Jackson in 2002 (age 21)

