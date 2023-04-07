Famous birthdays for April 7: Francis Ford Coppola, Tony Dorsett

1/3

Director Francis Ford Coppola arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. The filmmaker turns 84 on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Missionary St. Francis Xavier in 1506

-- Pope Clement XII in 1652

-- English poet William Wordsworth in 1770

-- "Father of American Football" Walter Camp in 1859

-- Industrialist W.K. Kellogg in 1860

-- Environmentalist/suffragette Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 1890

-- CIA Director Allen Dulles in 1893

-- Gossip columnist Walter Winchell in 1897

-- Singer Billie Holiday in 1915

File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

-- Sitar player Ravi Shankar in 1920

-- Actor James Garner in 1928

-- Former Defense Department analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, in 1931 (age 91)

-- California Gov. Jerry Brown Jr. in 1938 (age 85)

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

-- Film director Francis Ford Coppola in 1939 (age 84)

-- British TV personality David Frost in 1939

-- Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 1944 (age 79)

Advertisement

-- Musician John Oates in 1948 (age 75)

-- Singer/songwriter Janis Ian in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor/martial arts expert Jackie Chan in 1954 (age 69)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Tony Dorsett in 1954 (age 69)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Russell Crowe in 1964 (age 59)

-- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 1970 (age 53)

-- British astronaut Timothy Peake in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Nico Santos in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Ismael Cruz Córdova in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Ed Speleers in 1988 (age 35)

-- Pop singer Anne-Marie, born Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson, in 1991 (age 32)