Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 6, 2023 / 10:45 AM

Cannes Film Festival to honor Michelle Yeoh

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Michelle Yeoh holds up her Best Actress Oscar as she arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. She will receive the Women In Motion Award from the Cannes Film Festival in May. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Michelle Yeoh holds up her Best Actress Oscar as she arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. She will receive the Women In Motion Award from the Cannes Film Festival in May. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- In a year filled with them, Michelle Yeoh is picking up another accolade. The Cannes Film Festival and Kering announced that the Oscar winner would be honored with the Women In Motion award at the festival in May.

The Women in Motion Award and dinner honors women and their contributions to cinema. Previous recipients include Viola Davis, Salma Hayek, Geena Davis, Jane Fonda and Isabelle Huppert.

Advertisement

"Together with the Festival de Cannes, we wanted to recognize her significant contribution to cinema, and her ability to inspire future generations of talent," Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault said in a press release. "Presenting her with the Women In Motion Award was the obvious choice."

Advertisement

Yeoh, 60, won her first Oscar for the starring role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She is the first actress of Asian descent to win a Best Actress Oscar.

Advertisement

Yeoh served on the Cannes Film Festival jury in 2002, which awarded the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, to The Pianist. Adrien Brody would go on to win a Best Actor Oscar in the role.

"I'm convinced that times are changing," she said. "Public awareness has certainly grown in recent years. It's vital that women -- in front of the camera and behind it -- keep playing roles and telling stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of the world."

Yeoh is not resting on her laurels. She has five projects coming up -- American Born Chinese, a series for Disney+ coming in May that reunites her with Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu from Everything, the next Avatar films, the film version of Wicked from director John M. Chu, and A Haunting In Venice from Kenneth Branagh.

"For the past nine years, Women In Motion has been highlighting the figures who have played a key role in changing the way women are represented in culture and the arts. Michelle Yeoh is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding examples of this commitment," Cannes Film Festival president Iris Knobloch said.

The 27th edition of the Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 16 - May 27.

Advertisement

Winners of 2023 Oscars

Left to right, Ke Huy Quan, winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Michelle Yeoh, winner of Best Actress in a leading role, Brendan Fraser, winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role and Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of Best Actress in a Supporting Role appear backstage with their Oscars during the Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Movie review: Jackie Chan horseplay energizes 'Ride On' Movie review: 'Super Mario Bros.' does Nintendo right Korean film about assassin-mom ranks 3rd on global Netflix

Latest Headlines

Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Entertainment News // 15 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
April 6 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady's reps denied that the stars are dating following their respective divorces.
Laura Benanti says she experienced miscarriage on stage
Entertainment News // 49 minutes ago
Laura Benanti says she experienced miscarriage on stage
April 6 (UPI) -- Laura Benanti said she had a miscarriage while performing onstage on The Broadway Cruise.
'Joker' sequel wraps filming; Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix appear in photos
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Joker' sequel wraps filming; Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix appear in photos
April 6 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux" director Todd Phillips shared photos of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix after completing filming on the new movie.
Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
April 6 (UPI) -- Gina Rodriguez shared photos of her newborn son and revealed his name on her Instagram account.
Showtime cancels talk show 'Ziwe' after two seasons
TV // 2 hours ago
Showtime cancels talk show 'Ziwe' after two seasons
April 6 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the cancellation of talk show 'Ziwe' after two seasons.
Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21
Music // 3 hours ago
Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21
April 6 (UPI) -- BTS rapper Suga's documentary "Road to D-Day" will premiere on Disney+ on April 21.
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
TV // 8 hours ago
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
LOS ANGELES, April 6 (UPI) -- Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Madison Thompson and Shanel Bailey discuss the social issues "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" addresses in the musical prequel.
Famous birthdays for April 6: Zach Braff, Marilu Henner
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 6: Zach Braff, Marilu Henner
April 6 (UPI) -- Actor Zach Braff turns 47 and actor Marilu Henner turns 71, among the famous birthdays for April 6.
Apink release 'Self' EP, 'D N D' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Apink release 'Self' EP, 'D N D' music video
April 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released the mini album "Self" and a music video for the song "D N D."
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd comedy renewed for Season 2
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd comedy renewed for Season 2
April 5 (UPI) -- "The Big Door Prize," a comedy series starring Chris O'Dowd, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justin Long, Kate Bosworth confirm engagement
Justin Long, Kate Bosworth confirm engagement
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album
Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement