April 6, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 6: Zach Braff, Marilu Henner

By UPI Staff
Zach Braff arrives on the red carpet at MGM's "A Good Person" New York screening at Metrograph on March 20. The actor turns 48 on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Zach Braff arrives on the red carpet at MGM's "A Good Person" New York screening at Metrograph on March 20. The actor turns 48 on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Italian painter Raphael in 1483

-- Newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823

-- Journalist Lincoln Steffens in 1866

-- Radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892

-- Geneticist James Watson in 1928 (age 95)

File Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI

-- Musician Andre Previn in 1929

-- Country singer Merle Haggard in 1937

-- Actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 (age 86)

-- Drag racing legend Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 (age 82)

-- Producer/director Barry Levinson in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Marilu Henner in 1952 (age 71)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Michael Rooker in 1955 (age 68)

-- Rock singer Black Francis, born Charles Thompson IV in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Paul Rudd in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Zach Braff in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Eliza Coupe in 1981 (age 42)

-- Model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Charlie McDermott in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Miranda May in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Spencer List in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Peyton List in 1998 (age 25)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

