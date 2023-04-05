Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 5, 2023 / 11:24 AM

Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black celebrate birth of second child

By Annie Martin
Tom Daley (pictured) and Dustin Lance Black welcomed their second child, son Phoenix Rose, in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tom Daley (pictured) and Dustin Lance Black welcomed their second child, son Phoenix Rose, in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are celebrating the birth of their second child.

Daley, an Olympic diver, and Black, a screenwriter and director, welcomed a second son, Phoenix Rose, on March 28.

Advertisement

Daley, 28, and Black, 48, shared the news by posting a traditional announcement in The Times.

People confirmed the birth.

Daley and Black married in May 2017 and welcomed their first child, son Robbie Ray, via surrogate in 2018.

"Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped turn our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality. #AFamily #HappyBirthday," Black tweeted at the time.

Black shared a photo with son Robbie in March from their family's trip to see his portrait at The Struggle for Justice exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

Black is known for writing the 2008 film Milk. He also created, wrote and executive produced the HBO series Under the Banner of Heaven.

Advertisement

Read More

'Simulant' trailer: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster star in sci-fi thriller Sam Feher dating 'Summer House' co-star Kory Keefer Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
Movies // 5 minutes ago
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
April 5 (UPI) -- "Migration," a new animated comedy from the "Despicable Me" studio Illumination, will open in theaters in December.
'The Diplomat' trailer: Keri Russell navigates international crises, rocky marriage
TV // 36 minutes ago
'The Diplomat' trailer: Keri Russell navigates international crises, rocky marriage
April 5 (UPI) -- "The Diplomat," a new political thriller series starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, is coming to Netflix in April.
Sam Feher dating 'Summer House' co-star Kory Keefer
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Sam Feher dating 'Summer House' co-star Kory Keefer
April 5 (UPI) -- Sam Feher confirmed she's dating "Summer House" co-star Kory Keefer.
Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album
Music // 2 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album
April 5 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson shared a snippet of "Mine," a song from her forthcoming album, "Chemistry."
Kit Harington to star in Season 3 of BBC's 'Industry'
TV // 2 hours ago
Kit Harington to star in Season 3 of BBC's 'Industry'
April 5 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" alum Kit Harington is set to star in Season 3 of the BBC's high-finance drama, "Industry."
'Simulant' trailer: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster star in sci-fi thriller
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Simulant' trailer: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster star in sci-fi thriller
April 5 (UPI) -- "Simulant," a new film starring Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu and Sam Worthington, opens in theaters in May.
Justin Long, Kate Bosworth confirm engagement
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Justin Long, Kate Bosworth confirm engagement
April 5 (UPI) -- "Mom" and "New Girl" actor Justin Long and his girlfriend, "Superman Returns" and "Blue Crush" actress Kate Bosworth, have confirmed they are engaged to be married.
Jonas Brothers to play one night at NYC's Yankee Stadium
Music // 3 hours ago
Jonas Brothers to play one night at NYC's Yankee Stadium
April 5 (UPI) -- Pop music icons Jonas Brothers will follow up their recent Broadway residency with a one-night-only show on Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
Graham Norton to host Irish comedy competition series for Prime Video
TV // 3 hours ago
Graham Norton to host Irish comedy competition series for Prime Video
April 5 (UPI) -- Graham Norton is set to host a new Irish comedy competition series called "LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland" for Prime Video.
'Cruel Intentions' series is in the works at Amazon
TV // 4 hours ago
'Cruel Intentions' series is in the works at Amazon
April 5 (UPI) -- Amazon is working on a series inspired by the 1999 teen drama, "Cruel Intentions," which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justin Long, Kate Bosworth confirm engagement
Justin Long, Kate Bosworth confirm engagement
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Ballerina': 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana de Armas to open in summer 2024
'Ballerina': 'John Wick' spinoff with Ana de Armas to open in summer 2024
Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement