Famous birthdays for April 5: Pharrell, Lily James

Pharrell Williams attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. The musician turns 50 on April 5.

April 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- English philosopher Thomas Hobbes in 1588

-- Elihu Yale, namesake of Yale University, in 1649

-- English physician Joseph Lister, who introduced antiseptic surgery, in 1827

-- Educator Booker T. Washington in 1856

-- Physicist Hedwig Kohn in 1887

-- Actor Spencer Tracy in 1900

-- Actor Bette Davis in 1908

-- Actor Gregory Peck in 1916

-- Singer/actor Gale Storm in 1922

-- Filmmaker Roger Corman in 1926 (age 97)

-- Impressionist/actor Frank Gorshin in 1933

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in 1937

Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell

-- Actor Michael Moriarty in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Max Gail in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Jane Asher in 1946 (age 77)

-- Astronaut Judith Resnik in 1949

-- Actor Mitch Pileggi in 1952 (age 71)

-- Rapper Christopher Reid in 1964 (age 59)

-- Singer Pharrell Williams in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Sterling K. Brown in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Hayley Atwell in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Lily James in 1989 (age 34)