April 5, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated April 5, 2019 at 11:06 AM

Famous birthdays for April 5: Pharrell, Lily James

By UPI Staff
Pharrell Williams attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. The musician turns 50 on April 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Pharrell Williams attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. The musician turns 50 on April 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- English philosopher Thomas Hobbes in 1588

-- Elihu Yale, namesake of Yale University, in 1649

-- English physician Joseph Lister, who introduced antiseptic surgery, in 1827

-- Educator Booker T. Washington in 1856

-- Physicist Hedwig Kohn in 1887

-- Actor Spencer Tracy in 1900

-- Actor Bette Davis in 1908

-- Actor Gregory Peck in 1916

-- Singer/actor Gale Storm in 1922

-- Filmmaker Roger Corman in 1926 (age 97)

-- Impressionist/actor Frank Gorshin in 1933

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in 1937

File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

-- Actor Michael Moriarty in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Max Gail in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Jane Asher in 1946 (age 77)

-- Astronaut Judith Resnik in 1949

-- Actor Mitch Pileggi in 1952 (age 71)

-- Rapper Christopher Reid in 1964 (age 59)

-- Singer Pharrell Williams in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Sterling K. Brown in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Hayley Atwell in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Lily James in 1989 (age 34)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

