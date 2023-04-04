'Grey's Anatomy' star Caterina Scorsone loses home, pets in fire

April 4 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 actress Caterina Scorsone announced on social media that she and her family escaped a fire that destroyed their home and killed their four pets.
"A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house," Scorsone posted on Instagram Monday, along with a photo of her ruined house, then other images of the home, family and their fur babies in happier times.