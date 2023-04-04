Famous birthdays for April 4: Eric Andre, Christine Lahti

April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Social reformer Dorothea Dix in 1802
-- Inventor Linus Yale, developer of the cylinder lock, in 1821
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tris Speaker in 1888
-- Actor Bea Benaderet in 1906
-- Blues musician Muddy Waters, born McKinley Morganfield, in 1913
-- Author Maya Angelou in 1928
-- Actor Anthony Perkins in 1932
-- Music producer Clive Davis in 1932 (age 91)
-- Former baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1938
-- South African musician Hugh Masekela in 1939
-- Golf Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner in 1939 (age 84)
-- Author Kitty Kelley in 1942 (age 81)
-- Actor Craig T. Nelson in 1944 (age 79)
-- Actor Christine Lahti in 1950 (age 73)
-- Actor Hugo Weaving in 1960 (age 63)
-- Irish television talk show host Graham Norton in 1963 (age 60)
-- Actor David Cross in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor Robert Downey Jr. in 1965 (age 58)
-- Singer Jill Scott in 1972 (age 51)
-- Magician David Blaine in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor James Roday in 1976 (age 47)
-- Actor Heath Ledger in 1979
-- Actor Natasha Lyonne in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Eric Andre in 1983 (age 40)
-- Singer/TV personality Todrick Hall in 1985 (age 38)
-- Singer/actor Jamie Lynn Spears in 1991 (age 32)
-- Singer Austin Mahone in 1996 (age 27)