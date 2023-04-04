Trending
April 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 4: Eric Andre, Christine Lahti

By UPI Staff
1/4
Eric Andre attends the premiere of "The Lion King" at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. The actor turns 40 on April 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Eric Andre attends the premiere of "The Lion King" at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. The actor turns 40 on April 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Social reformer Dorothea Dix in 1802

-- Inventor Linus Yale, developer of the cylinder lock, in 1821

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tris Speaker in 1888

-- Actor Bea Benaderet in 1906

-- Blues musician Muddy Waters, born McKinley Morganfield, in 1913

-- Author Maya Angelou in 1928

-- Actor Anthony Perkins in 1932

-- Music producer Clive Davis in 1932 (age 91)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Former baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1938

-- South African musician Hugh Masekela in 1939

-- Golf Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner in 1939 (age 84)

-- Author Kitty Kelley in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Craig T. Nelson in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Christine Lahti in 1950 (age 73)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Hugo Weaving in 1960 (age 63)

-- Irish television talk show host Graham Norton in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor David Cross in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Robert Downey Jr. in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer Jill Scott in 1972 (age 51)

-- Magician David Blaine in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor James Roday in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Heath Ledger in 1979

-- Actor Natasha Lyonne in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Eric Andre in 1983 (age 40)

-- Singer/TV personality Todrick Hall in 1985 (age 38)

-- Singer/actor Jamie Lynn Spears in 1991 (age 32)

-- Singer Austin Mahone in 1996 (age 27)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

