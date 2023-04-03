April 3 (UPI) -- Oscar nominee Paul Mescal is now an Olivier winner. The Aftersun actor won his first theater award this week for playing Stanley Kowalski in the latest West End production of A Streetcar Named Desire the classic Tennessee Williams play. It also won for Best Revival and Mescal's co-star Anjana Vasan was awarded Best Supporting Actress.
Mescal took the award with him to the afterparty at the Natural History Museum. "I'm not letting go of it, seriously. I'm keeping it close," he told a reporter from Deadline.