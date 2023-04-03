Famous birthdays for April 3: Adam Scott, Elsie Fisher

April 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
April 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
April 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Historian/story writer Washington Irving in 1783
-- Author/naturalist John Burroughs in 1837
-- Actor Leslie Howard in 1893
-- Dancer Sally Rand in 1904
-- Actor Iron Eyes Cody, born Espera Oscar de Corti, in 1904
-- Newspaper columnist Herb Caen in 1916
-- Actor Doris Day in 1922
-- Actor Marlon Brando in 1924
-- Astronaut Virgil "Gus" Grissom in 1926
-- Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in 1930
-- Anthropologist Jane Goodall in 1934 (age 89)
-- Actor Marsha Mason in 1942 (age 81)
-- Entertainer Wayne Newton in 1942 (age 81)
-- Singer Tony Orlando in 1944 (age 79)
-- Musician Richard Thompson in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Alec Baldwin in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor David Hyde Pierce in 1959 (age 64)
-- Actor/comedian Eddie Murphy in 1961 (age 62)
-- Singer Sebastian Bach in 1968 (age 55)
-- Olympic skier Picabo Street in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Jennie Garth in 1972 (age 51)
-- Actor Adam Scott in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor Cobie Smulders in 1982 (age 41)
-- Dancer/actor Sofia Boutella in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor/singer Chrissie Fit in 1984 (age 39)
-- Singer Leona Lewis in 1985 (age 38)
-- Actor Amanda Bynes in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Rachel Bloom in 1987 (age 36)
-- Rapper Young M.A, born Katorah Marrero, in 1992 (age 31)
-- Actor Sarah Jeffery in 1996 (age 27)
-- Actor/model Paris Jackson in 1998 (age 25)
-- Actor Elsie Fisher in 2003 (age 20)