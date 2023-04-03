Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 3, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 3: Adam Scott, Elsie Fisher

By UPI Staff
Adam Scott attends the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15. The actor turns 50 on April 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Adam Scott attends the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15. The actor turns 50 on April 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Historian/story writer Washington Irving in 1783

-- Author/naturalist John Burroughs in 1837

-- Actor Leslie Howard in 1893

-- Dancer Sally Rand in 1904

-- Actor Iron Eyes Cody, born Espera Oscar de Corti, in 1904

-- Newspaper columnist Herb Caen in 1916

-- Actor Doris Day in 1922

-- Actor Marlon Brando in 1924

-- Astronaut Virgil "Gus" Grissom in 1926

-- Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in 1930

-- Anthropologist Jane Goodall in 1934 (age 89)

-- Actor Marsha Mason in 1942 (age 81)

-- Entertainer Wayne Newton in 1942 (age 81)

-- Singer Tony Orlando in 1944 (age 79)

-- Musician Richard Thompson in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Alec Baldwin in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor David Hyde Pierce in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor/comedian Eddie Murphy in 1961 (age 62)

-- Singer Sebastian Bach in 1968 (age 55)

-- Olympic skier Picabo Street in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Jennie Garth in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Adam Scott in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Cobie Smulders in 1982 (age 41)

-- Dancer/actor Sofia Boutella in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor/singer Chrissie Fit in 1984 (age 39)

-- Singer Leona Lewis in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Amanda Bynes in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Rachel Bloom in 1987 (age 36)

-- Rapper Young M.A, born Katorah Marrero, in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Sarah Jeffery in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor/model Paris Jackson in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Elsie Fisher in 2003 (age 20)

