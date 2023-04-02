Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg

Pedro Pascal attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12. The actor turns 48 on April 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- Charlemagne, founder of the Holy Roman Empire, in 742

-- Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova in 1725

-- Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen in 1805

-- French novelist Emile Zola in 1840

-- Automaker Walter Chrysler in 1875

-- Surrealist artist Max Ernst in 1891

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luke Appling in 1907

American greats Joe DiMaggio (R) and Luke Appling (L) joke with umpire Jim Honochick July 1, 1985, prior to the start of the Cracker Jack Old Timers baseball Classic, in Washington, D.C. Appling was born on this day in 1907. UPI File Photo

-- Actor Buddy Ebsen in 1908

-- Actor Alec Guinness in 1914

-- Australian auto racer Jack Brabham in 1926

-- Singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye in 1939

-- Radio personality Dr. Demento, born Barret Hansen, in 1941 (age 82)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer/songwriter Leon Russell in 1942

-- Actor Linda Hunt in 1945 (age 78)

-- Literary/cultural critic Camille Paglia in 1947 (age 76)

-- Country singer Emmylou Harris in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Pamela Reed in 1949 (age 74)

-- Alberto Fernández, president of Argentina, in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Christopher Meloni in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Clark Gregg in 1962 (age 61)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Adam Rodriguez in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Pedro Pascal in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Michael Fassbender in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Bethany Joy Lenz in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Jesse Plemons in 1988 (age 35)

-- Rapper Quavo Marshall in 1991 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Emma Myers in 2002 (age 21)