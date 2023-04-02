Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg

April 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Charlemagne, founder of the Holy Roman Empire, in 742
-- Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova in 1725
-- Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen in 1805
-- French novelist Emile Zola in 1840
-- Automaker Walter Chrysler in 1875
-- Surrealist artist Max Ernst in 1891
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luke Appling in 1907
-- Actor Buddy Ebsen in 1908
-- Actor Alec Guinness in 1914
-- Australian auto racer Jack Brabham in 1926
-- Singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye in 1939
-- Radio personality Dr. Demento, born Barret Hansen, in 1941 (age 82)
-- Singer/songwriter Leon Russell in 1942
-- Actor Linda Hunt in 1945 (age 78)
-- Literary/cultural critic Camille Paglia in 1947 (age 76)
-- Country singer Emmylou Harris in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Pamela Reed in 1949 (age 74)
-- Alberto Fernández, president of Argentina, in 1959 (age 64)
-- Actor Christopher Meloni in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Clark Gregg in 1962 (age 61)
-- Actor Adam Rodriguez in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Pedro Pascal in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Michael Fassbender in 1977 (age 46)
-- Actor Bethany Joy Lenz in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Jesse Plemons in 1988 (age 35)
-- Rapper Quavo Marshall in 1991 (age 32)
-- Actor Emma Myers in 2002 (age 21)