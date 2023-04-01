Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 1, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 1: Mackenzie Davis, Hillary Scott

By UPI Staff
Mackenzie Davis attends the premiere of "Terminator: Dark Fate" in Tokyo on November 6, 2019. The actor turns 36 on April 1. File Photo by Mori Keizo/UPI
Mackenzie Davis attends the premiere of "Terminator: Dark Fate" in Tokyo on November 6, 2019. The actor turns 36 on April 1. File Photo by Mori Keizo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- German military theorist Prince Otto von Bismarck in 1815

-- Italian pianist/composer Ferruccio Busoni in 1866

-- Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff in 1873

-- Actor Lon Chaney Sr. in 1883

-- Scientist Jean Macnamara in 1899

-- Librarian Augusta Baker in 1911

-- Actor Toshiro Mifune in 1920

-- Author Anne McCaffrey in 1926

-- Actor/singer Jane Powell in 1929

File Photo by Bill Hormell/UPI

-- Author Milan Kundera in 1929 (age 94)

-- Actor/singer Debbie Reynolds in 1932

-- Actor Ali MacGraw in 1939 (age 84)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangari Maathai in 1940

-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Annette O'Toole in 1952 (age 71)

-- Singer Susan Boyle in 1961 (age 62)

-- Political commentator Rachel Maddow in 1973 (age 50)

-- Reality television personality Jon Gosselin in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Matt Lanter in 1983 (age 40)

-- Country singer Hillary Scott in 1986 (age 37)

Advertisement

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Mackenzie Davis in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Asa Butterfield in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Supreme Court justices express varied views in Jack Daniel's trademark dispute with dog toy company

Latest Headlines

Apink share 'Magazine' mood film for 'Self' EP
Music // 12 hours ago
Apink share 'Magazine' mood film for 'Self' EP
March 31 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released a teaser for their forthcoming mini album, "Self."
'Fast X' stars reflect on franchise in video for 'fans and family'
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Fast X' stars reflect on franchise in video for 'fans and family'
March 31 (UPI) -- "Fast X," the 10th film in the main "Fast & Furious" franchise starring Vin Diesel, opens in theaters in May.
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 13 hours ago
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 31 (UPI) -- The CMT Music Awards will take place Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and air on CBS.
'80 for Brady' coming to Paramount+ in April
Movies // 14 hours ago
'80 for Brady' coming to Paramount+ in April
March 31 (UPI) -- "80 for Brady," a sports comedy starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Tom Brady, will start streaming on Paramount+ in April.
Vincent Cassel: Mercenary is tired of espionage, murder in 'Liaison'
TV // 15 hours ago
Vincent Cassel: Mercenary is tired of espionage, murder in 'Liaison'
NEW YORK, March 31 (UPI) -- "Westworld," "Mesrine" and "Black Swan" actor Vincent Cassel says Gabriel Delage is a mercenary sick of espionage and politics when audiences meet him in the thriller, "Liaison."
Boygenius release 'The Record' album, 'The Film' directed by Kristen Stewart
Music // 15 hours ago
Boygenius release 'The Record' album, 'The Film' directed by Kristen Stewart
March 31 (UPI) -- Boygenius released its debut studio album, "The Record," and "The Film" music video directed by Kristen Stewart.
'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba recovering after emergency appendectomy
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba recovering after emergency appendectomy
March 31 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she was hospitalized for four nights for appendicitis.
Chrishell Stause, G Flip among couples at GLAAD Media Awards
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Chrishell Stause, G Flip among couples at GLAAD Media Awards
March 31 (UPI) -- Chrishell Stause and G Flip, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday, Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, and other couples attended the GLAAD Media Awards.
Chloe Bailey releases debut album 'In Pieces'
Music // 17 hours ago
Chloe Bailey releases debut album 'In Pieces'
March 31 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey released her debut studio album, "In Pieces," and a music video for the song "Cheatback" with Future.
Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video
Music // 17 hours ago
Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video
March 31 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo released her debut solo single album, "Me," and a music video for the song "Flower."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peacock, Duolingo release trailer for fake dating competition show
Peacock, Duolingo release trailer for fake dating competition show
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to screen at Cannes Film Festival
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to screen at Cannes Film Festival
What to stream this weekend: 'Murder Mystery 2,' 'Tetris'
What to stream this weekend: 'Murder Mystery 2,' 'Tetris'
Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video
Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo album, 'Flower' music video
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement