What to stream this weekend: 'Murder Mystery 2,' 'Tetris'

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston take on a new case in "Murder Mystery 2," streaming Friday on Netflix. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2, whirlwind romance Rye Lane, true story Tetris, action-thriller Kill Boksoon and high school comedy Prom Pact are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend. In addition, sci-fi series The Power charges up; Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. returns for a second season; Quinta Brunson hosts Saturday Night Live and the best country artists of the year are honored at the 57th annual CMT Awards. Advertisement

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Murder Mystery 2' -- Netflix

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return in comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2, streaming Friday on Netflix. The film follows married couple Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston) Spitz, who find themselves investigating the disappearance of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on the eve of his wedding. Mélanie Laurent, Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Danny Boon also star.

'Rye Lane' -- Hulu

An unexpected meeting in a London bathroom leads to romance in Rye Lane, streaming Friday on Hulu. The film follows a pair of recently jilted lovers, Dom (David Jonsson) and Yas (Vivian Oparah), who strike up a connection while spending the day together in the Peckham section of London. The film is directed by Raine Allen-Miller.

'Tetris' -- Apple TV+

The true story behind the success of 1980s video game Tetris is dramatized in the film of the same name, streaming Friday on Apple TV+. The film follows Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton), who discovers the game created by Russian developer Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) at the 1988 Consumer Electronics Show and seeks to bring the addictive puzzle game to the United States. Toby Jones, Roger Allam, Anthony Boyle, Togo Igawa, Ken Yamamura, Ben Miles, Matthew Marsh and Rick Yune also star. Tetris is written by Noah Pink and directed by Jon S. Baird.

'Kill Boksoon' -- Netflix

South Korean action-thriller Kill Boksoon streams Friday on Netflix. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon as Gil Bok-soon, a skilled assassin and single mother to a teenage daughter who must fight for her family when the two worlds collide. The movie, written and directed by Byun Sung-hyun, also stars Sol Kyung-gu, Esom and Koo Kyo-hwan.

'Prom Pact' -- Disney+

A high school senior reevaluates her dreams in Prom Pact, which streams Friday on Disney+ after a Thursday night premiere on The Disney Channel. The film stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Mandy Yang, who finds her plans to attend Harvard endangered when she's placed on the waiting list. She takes a job tutoring school jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper), in the hopes of receiving help from his father, a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Milo Manheim, Monique Green, Arica Himmel, Jason Sakaki, Chelah Horsdal, David S. Jung, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Margaret Cho also star.

TV

'The Power' -- Prime Video

Sci-fi series The Power premieres its first three episodes Friday on Prime Video. The series, based on Naomi Alderman's novel of the same name, follows a group of teenage girls who suddenly develop the ability to electrocute others. The cast includes Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, Auli'i Cravalho, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitešić and Halle Bush.

'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' Season 2 -- Disney+

Teenage doctor Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha returns for a second season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., which starts streaming Friday on Disney+. The new season sees Lahela (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) at the center of a love triangle when her first love, Walter (Alex Aiono), returns from the World Surf Tour just as the young doctor is sparking a new romance with dirt biking bad boy Nico (Milo Manheim).

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC, Peacock

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson handles hosting duties for the April Fools' Day episode of Saturday Night Live, airing Saturday night on NBC and streaming the following day on Peacock. Lil Yachty serves as musical guest.

CMT Awards -- CBS, Paramount+

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host the 57th annual CMT Awards, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Performers announced for the ceremony include Ballerini, Brown, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood and Katelyn Brown.