Entertainment News
March 30, 2023 / 10:38 AM

Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kevin Bacon (L), pictured with Kyra Sedgwick, performed a revised version of the Rolling Stones song "Paint It, Black" in a new "First Drafts of Rock" skit on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Kevin Bacon (L), pictured with Kyra Sedgwick, performed a revised version of the Rolling Stones song "Paint It, Black" in a new "First Drafts of Rock" skit on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

March 30 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon spoofed British rock band Rolling Stones in a skit on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 64-year-old actor and host Jimmy Fallon performed a revised version of the Rolling Stones' hit 1966 single "Paint It, Black" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

The skit is the latest of Bacon and Fallon's "First Drafts of Rock" segments, which reimagine popular songs with humorous lyrics.

Bacon and Fallon wore wigs to channel Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood. The pair centered their spoof on going to a craft store in order to paint objects different colors.

"I see a red door / And I want it painted black / I see a green apple / I want it painted red / I see a black Corvette / I want it painted blue / I see a purple sock / I want it painted tan," Bacon sings.

"I go to Michaels and I ask, "Where is the paint?" / They tell me Aisle 6 / That's where they keep the paint / I walk to Aisle 6, that's where I see the paint / I go to the checkout to buy up all the paint."

Bacon and Fallon spoofed the Tears for Fears song "Talk About the Weather" in August. The pair have also performed the Beach Boys' "Fun, Fun, Fun," The Clash's "Should I Stay or Should I Go," the Allman Brothers Band's "Ramblin' Man" and other songs.

Bacon and Fallon looked back on their previous skits in the interview Wednesday.

"Listen, it's so fun for me because you know, I grew up with these iconic performers, and just to be able to get out and just make an idiot out of myself," Bacon said with a smile.

