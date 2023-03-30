Trending
March 30, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated March 30, 2018 at 12:47 PM

Famous birthdays for March 30: Simone Ashley, Celine Dion

By UPI Staff
Simone Ashley attends the Versace FW23 Show at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on March 9. The actor turns 28 on March 30. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Simone Ashley attends the Versace FW23 Show at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on March 9. The actor turns 28 on March 30. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Spanish painter Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746

-- German chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811

-- English author Anna Sewell in 1820

-- Civil War spy Mary Elizabeth Bowser in 1839

-- English social reformer Charles Booth in 1840

-- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in 1853

-- Irish dramatist Sean O'Casey in 1880

-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902

-- Singer Frankie Laine in 1913

-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926 (age 97)

-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929

-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 83)

-- Rock musician Graeme Edge in 1941

-- British blues/rock guitarist Eric Clapton in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950

-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 66)

-- Rapper MC Hammer, born Stanley Burrell, in 1962 (age 61)

-- Singer Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 59)

-- Television commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer Celine Dion in 1968 (age 55)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 52)

-- Singer Norah Jones in 1979 (age 44)

-- Country singer Justin Moore in 1984 (age 39)

-- Country singer Thomas Rhett in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Simone Ashley in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Gideon Adlon in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

