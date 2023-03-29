Trending
March 29, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 29: Brendan Gleeson, Walt Frazier

By UPI Staff
1/2
Brendan Gleeson attends the 95th annual Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in California on February 13. The actor turns 68 on March 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brendan Gleeson attends the 95th annual Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in California on February 13. The actor turns 68 on March 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, in 1790

-- Baseball pitching legend Cy Young in 1867

-- First lady Lou Hoover in 1874

-- Rep. Frances P. Bolton in 1885

-- Actor/singer Pearl Bailey in 1918

-- Walmart founder Sam Walton in 1918

-- Political commentator John McLaughlin in 1927

-- Actor Scott Wilson in 1942

-- Former British Prime Minister John Major in 1943 (age 80)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Actor Eric Idle in 1943 (age 80)

-- Greek composer Vangelis, born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, in 1943

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Walt Frazier in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

-- Karen Ann Quinlan, the focus of arguments over the "right to die" when she fell into an irreversible coma, in 1954

-- Football Hall of Fame member Earl Campbell in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Brendan Gleeson in 1955 (age 68)

-- Gymnast Kurt Thomas in 1956

-- Actor Christopher Lambert in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Amy Sedaris in 1961 (age 62)

-- Model Elle Macpherson in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Lucy Lawless in 1968 (age 55)

-- Former tennis star Jennifer Capriati in 1976 (age 47)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

