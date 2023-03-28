Trending
Entertainment News
March 28, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 28: Reba McEntire, Cheryl 'Salt' James

By UPI Staff
1/5
Reba McEntire arrives on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 9. The singer turns 68 on March 28. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Reba McEntire arrives on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 9. The singer turns 68 on March 28.

March 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Roman Catholic St. Teresa of Avila in 1515

-- Russian author Maxim Gorky in 1868

-- Brewer Frederick Pabst in 1836

-- Brewer August Anheuser Busch Jr. in 1899

-- Naturalist Marlin Perkins in 1905

-- Edmund Muskie, the 1968 Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, in 1914

-- Child star Freddie Bartholomew in 1924

-- Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter administration national security adviser, in 1928

File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

-- Actor Conchata Ferrell in 1943

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Barry in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Ken Howard in 1944

-- Actor Dianne Wiest in 1948 (age 75)

-- Country singer/actor Reba McEntire in 1955 (age 68)

-- Rapper Cheryl "Salt" James in 1966 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Vince Vaughn in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Nick Frost in 1972 (age 51)

-- Television personality Kate Gosselin in 1975 (age 48)

-- Model/TV personality Shanna Moakler in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Julia Stiles in 1981 (age 42)

-- Singer Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, in 1986 (age 37)

-- TV personality Jonathan van Ness in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Laura Harrier in 1990 (age 33)

File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

