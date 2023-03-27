Doja Cat is first winner of night at iHeartRadio Awards

1/5

Doja Cat attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. On Monday, she was named the Most Played Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The first statue of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards went to Doja Cat for Most Played Artist of the Year on Monday. Her songs had 3.6 billion plays on the streaming platform and radio stations last year. Advertisement

"I have an amazing team and they deserve all the thanks in the world," Doja Cat said while accepting the award. "And my fans, I really appreciate you."

The artist is also up for Song of the Year for "Woman;" Artist of the Year; twice for Best Collaboration with The Weeknd for "You Right" and with Post Malone for "I Like You (A Happier Song); and Favorite Use of a Sample for her song "Vegas," which sampled Shonka Dukureh's "Hound Dog."

Rocker Phoebe Bridgers presented Taylor Swift with the iHeartRadio Innovator award, thanking for inspiring her to become a songwriter. The award is given each year to an artist who has contributed to popular culture. Previous recipients include Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2, Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper and Alicia Keys.

In accepting the award, Swift said she never set out to be an innovator as a musician.

"What I did ... was try to make the right decision for me at the time whether or not it had ever been successfully done before," she said.

"I think the coolest ... choices are the ones that set a new precedent."

Swift was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Lyrics and Best Music Video for "Anti-Hero;" Artist of the Year; Best Fan Army; TikTok Bop of the Year for "Bejeweled;" and Favorite Use of a Sample for her song "Question...?," which samples her song "Out of the Woods."

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year went to Becky G & Karol G for "MAMIII." Karol G is also up for Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year and Best Music Video for "Don't Be Shy" with Tiësto.

Rocker Lenny Kravitz hosted the night's festivities at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. He opened his introduction by acknowledging the six victims killed in a shooting at a small private school in Nashville earlier in the day.

"Our hearts are heavy," Kravitz said. "Nashville, we love you and America, we must do better."

Country singer Cole Swindell also offered up his prayers, saying news of the shooting is "hurting beyond belief right now." He remarked on the shooting while accepting the Country Song of the Year award for "She Had Me At Heads."

Pink opened the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday with a rendition of hit "Trustfall," complete with backup dancers performing acrobatic feats on a series of trampolines. Pink was set to receive the iHeartRadio Icon award later in the evening.

Keith Urban later sang a medley of his hits, including "Brown Eyes Baby" and "Somewhere in My Car." Rapper Latto also performed her songs "Big Energy" and "Lottery."