Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 27, 2023 / 8:18 PM

Doja Cat is first winner of night at iHeartRadio Awards

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
Doja Cat attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. On Monday, she was named the Most Played Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Doja Cat attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. On Monday, she was named the Most Played Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The first statue of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards went to Doja Cat for Most Played Artist of the Year on Monday.

Her songs had 3.6 billion plays on the streaming platform and radio stations last year.

Advertisement

"I have an amazing team and they deserve all the thanks in the world," Doja Cat said while accepting the award. "And my fans, I really appreciate you."

The artist is also up for Song of the Year for "Woman;" Artist of the Year; twice for Best Collaboration with The Weeknd for "You Right" and with Post Malone for "I Like You (A Happier Song); and Favorite Use of a Sample for her song "Vegas," which sampled Shonka Dukureh's "Hound Dog."

Rocker Phoebe Bridgers presented Taylor Swift with the iHeartRadio Innovator award, thanking for inspiring her to become a songwriter. The award is given each year to an artist who has contributed to popular culture. Previous recipients include Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2, Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper and Alicia Keys.

In accepting the award, Swift said she never set out to be an innovator as a musician.

Advertisement

"What I did ... was try to make the right decision for me at the time whether or not it had ever been successfully done before," she said.

"I think the coolest ... choices are the ones that set a new precedent."

Swift was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Lyrics and Best Music Video for "Anti-Hero;" Artist of the Year; Best Fan Army; TikTok Bop of the Year for "Bejeweled;" and Favorite Use of a Sample for her song "Question...?," which samples her song "Out of the Woods."

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year went to Becky G & Karol G for "MAMIII." Karol G is also up for Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year and Best Music Video for "Don't Be Shy" with Tiësto.

Rocker Lenny Kravitz hosted the night's festivities at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. He opened his introduction by acknowledging the six victims killed in a shooting at a small private school in Nashville earlier in the day.

"Our hearts are heavy," Kravitz said. "Nashville, we love you and America, we must do better."

Country singer Cole Swindell also offered up his prayers, saying news of the shooting is "hurting beyond belief right now." He remarked on the shooting while accepting the Country Song of the Year award for "She Had Me At Heads."

Advertisement

Pink opened the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday with a rendition of hit "Trustfall," complete with backup dancers performing acrobatic feats on a series of trampolines. Pink was set to receive the iHeartRadio Icon award later in the evening.

Keith Urban later sang a medley of his hits, including "Brown Eyes Baby" and "Somewhere in My Car." Rapper Latto also performed her songs "Big Energy" and "Lottery."

Read More

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch Lenny Kravitz to host, perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Taylor Swift, Pink to receive Innovator, Icon awards at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Latest Headlines

iHeartRadio Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 5 hours ago
iHeartRadio Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 27 (UPI) -- The iHeartRadio Music Awards are happening on Monday. Here's what to expect and how you can watch.
Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills
LOS ANGELES, March 27 (UPI) -- "The Fist of the Condor," in theaters April 4, is the latest Marko Zaror vehicle from Chile, shining the spotlight on the recent "John Wick" villain.
NCT's DoJaeJung are 'Ready for Launch' in teaser video
Music // 6 hours ago
NCT's DoJaeJung are 'Ready for Launch' in teaser video
March 27 (UPI) -- DoJaeJung, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a teaser video for its debut EP, "Perfume."
'Firefly Lane': Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke reunite in Season 2, Part 2 trailer
TV // 6 hours ago
'Firefly Lane': Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke reunite in Season 2, Part 2 trailer
March 27 (UPI) -- "Firefly Lane," a drama series based on the Kristin Hannah novel, will return with its final episodes on Netflix.
'The Savant' series with Jessica Chastain coming to Apple TV+
TV // 7 hours ago
'The Savant' series with Jessica Chastain coming to Apple TV+
March 27 (UPI) -- "The Savant," a new series starring and executive produced by Jessica Chastain, is in the works at Apple TV+.
Vladimir Duthiers promoted to featured host at 'CBS Mornings'
TV // 8 hours ago
Vladimir Duthiers promoted to featured host at 'CBS Mornings'
March 27 (UPI) -- "CBS Mornings" anchor and correspondent Vladimir Duthiers earns a promotion to featured host after nine years at the network.
Edgar Ramirez is 'Florida Man' in trailer for Netflix dramedy
TV // 8 hours ago
Edgar Ramirez is 'Florida Man' in trailer for Netflix dramedy
March 27 (UPI) -- "Florida Man," a new series starring "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" actor Edgar Ramirez, is coming to Netflix.
Venice Film Festival: Liliana Cavani, Tony Leung to receive Golden Lion awards
Movies // 8 hours ago
Venice Film Festival: Liliana Cavani, Tony Leung to receive Golden Lion awards
March 27 (UPI) -- Italian director Liliana Cavani and Hong Kong actor Tony Leung will be honored with Golden Lions for lifetime achievement at the Venice International Film Festival.
Ram Charan announces new movie 'Game Changer'
Movies // 9 hours ago
Ram Charan announces new movie 'Game Changer'
March 27 (UPI) -- Indian actor Ram Charan, the star of "RRR," says his next movie is "Game Changer," directed by Shankar Shanmugam.
John Mayer adds fall dates to 'Solo' tour
Music // 9 hours ago
John Mayer adds fall dates to 'Solo' tour
March 27 (UPI) -- John Mayer will perform across North America on a new leg of his "Solo" tour in the fall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
Jeremy Renner provides new update on his recovery journey
Jeremy Renner provides new update on his recovery journey
Movie review: 'Murder Mystery 2' is good, silly Sandler/Aniston fun
Movie review: 'Murder Mystery 2' is good, silly Sandler/Aniston fun
Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child
Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement