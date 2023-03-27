Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 27, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 27: Quentin Tarantino, Halle Bailey

By UPI Staff
1/3
Quentin Tarantino attends the red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Fest on October 19, 2021, in Rome. The filmmaker turns 60 on March 27. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Quentin Tarantino attends the red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Fest on October 19, 2021, in Rome. The filmmaker turns 60 on March 27. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Printmaker Nathaniel Currier of Currier and Ives in 1813

-- Schoolteacher Patty Smith Hill, who wrote the words for "Happy Birthday to You," in 1868

-- Architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1886

-- Actor Gloria Swanson in 1899

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Eisaku Sato in 1901

-- Jazz singer Sarah Vaughan in 1924

-- Race car driver Cale Yarborough in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Michael York in 1942 (age 81)

File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

-- Actor Maria Schneider in 1952

-- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Pauley Perrette in 1969 (age 54)

-- Singer Mariah Carey in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Nathan Fillion in 1971 (age 52)

-- Singer Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, in 1975 (age 48)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Singer Jessie J, born Jessica Ellen Cornish, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Brenda Song in 1988 (age 35)

-- Singer Kimbra Lee Johnson in 1990 (age 33)

-- K-pop singer Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban, in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Sophie Nelisse in 2000 (age 23)

-- Singer/actor Halle Bailey in 2000 (age 23)

File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

Halle Bailey sings, saves Prince Eric In 'Little Mermaid' trailer

