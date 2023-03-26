Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 26, 2023 / 8:01 AM

Andrew Lloyd Webber announces death of son Nick at 43

By Karen Butler
Andrew Lloyd Webber is mourning the death of his son Nick at the age of 43. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Andrew Lloyd Webber is mourning the death of his son Nick at the age of 43. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Tony-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber announced on social media Saturday that his son, Nick, has lost his battle with cancer, dying at the age of 43.

"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft," Andrew said.

Andrew, who turned 75 on March 22, missed the Broadway opening of his latest stage musical, Bad Cinderella, earlier this month so he could be by Nick's side.

Nick was a Grammy-nominated composer and record producer, best known for penning the scores for the BBC 1 drama Love, Lies and Records and the 2021 film, The Last Bus.

Andrew's beloved musical, The Phantom of the Opera, is set to close next month after 35 years. It is Broadway's longest-running production.

His other works include Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

