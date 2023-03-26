Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 26, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 26: Steven Tyler, T.R. Knight

By UPI Staff
1/2
Steven Tyler attends the premiere of "Ad Astra" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 18, 2019. The singer turns 75 on March 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Steven Tyler attends the premiere of "Ad Astra" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 18, 2019. The singer turns 75 on March 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Leslie Mann arrives at the premiere of "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" in Los Angeles on August 11, 2005. Photo by John Hayes/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Poet A. E. Housman in 1859

-- Poet Robert Frost in 1874

-- Fashion designer Guccio Gucci in 1881

-- Mythologist/writer Joseph Campbell in 1904

-- Playwright Tennessee Williams in 1911

-- U.S. Army Gen. William Westmoreland in 1914

-- French composer/conductor Pierre Boulez in 1925

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor Leonard Nimoy in 1931

-- Actor Alan Arkin in 1934 (age 89)

-- Actor James Caan in 1940

-- U.S. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former speaker of the House, in 1940 (age 83)

Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI

-- Author Erica Jong in 1942 (age 81)

-- Author/journalist Bob Woodward in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer Diana Ross in 1944 (age 79)

-- Singer/musician Steven Tyler in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Vicki Lawrence in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Martin Short in 1950 (age 73)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- TV personality Leeza Gibbons in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Jennifer Grey in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Eric Allan Kramer in 1962 (age 61)

-- Country singer Kenny Chesney in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Leslie Mann in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor T.R. Knight in 1973 (age 50)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Jonathan Groff in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Keira Knightley in 1985 (age 38)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Read More

Garcelle Beauvais hopes 'Black Girl Missing' helps find women who disappeared Selena Gomez wears wedding dress on 'Only Murders in the Building' set Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep appear in 'Only Murders in the Building' S3 teaser Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years

Latest Headlines

'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
March 25 (UPI) -- Jonathan Majors, known for his most recent roles in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," was arrested in New York City on Saturday after an alleged domestic dispute.
Movie review: 'Murder Mystery 2' is good, silly Sandler/Aniston fun
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: 'Murder Mystery 2' is good, silly Sandler/Aniston fun
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "Murder Mystery 2," in theaters now and on Netflix Friday, is another winning vehicle for Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, and a fun, silly caper for fans.
ABC orders Season 20 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
TV // 14 hours ago
ABC orders Season 20 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
March 25 (UPI) -- ABC has renewed "Grey's Anatomy" for a 20th season.
Christina Milian, Devale Ellis to star in Pentatonix Christmas movie for Netflix
Movies // 14 hours ago
Christina Milian, Devale Ellis to star in Pentatonix Christmas movie for Netflix
March 25 (UPI) -- Production is set to begin next week on the Netflix romantic-comedy, "Meet Me Next Christmas," starring Christina Milian and Devale Ellis.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 15 hours ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
March 25 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second week.
Famous birthdays for March 25: Jenny Slate, Sarah Jessica Parker
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 25: Jenny Slate, Sarah Jessica Parker
March 25 (UPI) -- Actor Jenny Slate turns 41 and actor Sarah Jessica Parker turns 58, among the famous birthdays for March 25.
Justine Lupe: 'Succession' fiance Connor Roy 'is such a loose cannon'
TV // 1 day ago
Justine Lupe: 'Succession' fiance Connor Roy 'is such a loose cannon'
LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- Justine Lupe discusses her "Succession" character, Willa's, engagement to Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) as the show enters its fourth and final season.
Reese Witherspoon announces divorce on Instagram
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Reese Witherspoon announces divorce on Instagram
March 24 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon has announced she is divorcing Jim Toth, her husband of 11 years.
Steve Coogan: 'Lost King' rightfully puts history heroine at heart of Richard III story
Movies // 1 day ago
Steve Coogan: 'Lost King' rightfully puts history heroine at heart of Richard III story
NEW YORK, March 24 (UPI) -- Steve Coogan told UPI he wanted his film "The Lost King" to give Philippa Langley -- the amateur historian who discovered Richard III's remains in 2012 -- the respect and recognition she was cheated out of in real life.
Apink share 'Natural' mood film for 'Self' EP
Music // 1 day ago
Apink share 'Natural' mood film for 'Self' EP
March 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released a teaser for their forthcoming mini album, "Self."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 25: Jenny Slate, Sarah Jessica Parker
Famous birthdays for March 25: Jenny Slate, Sarah Jessica Parker
Steve Coogan: 'Lost King' rightfully puts history heroine at heart of Richard III story
Steve Coogan: 'Lost King' rightfully puts history heroine at heart of Richard III story
'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
Movie review: 'Murder Mystery 2' is good, silly Sandler/Aniston fun
Movie review: 'Murder Mystery 2' is good, silly Sandler/Aniston fun
Reese Witherspoon announces divorce on Instagram
Reese Witherspoon announces divorce on Instagram
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement