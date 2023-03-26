1/2

March 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- Poet A. E. Housman in 1859

-- Poet Robert Frost in 1874

-- Fashion designer Guccio Gucci in 1881

-- Mythologist/writer Joseph Campbell in 1904

-- Playwright Tennessee Williams in 1911

-- U.S. Army Gen. William Westmoreland in 1914

-- French composer/conductor Pierre Boulez in 1925

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor Leonard Nimoy in 1931

-- Actor Alan Arkin in 1934 (age 89)

-- Actor James Caan in 1940

-- U.S. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former speaker of the House, in 1940 (age 83)

-- Author Erica Jong in 1942 (age 81)

-- Author/journalist Bob Woodward in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer Diana Ross in 1944 (age 79)

-- Singer/musician Steven Tyler in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Vicki Lawrence in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Martin Short in 1950 (age 73)

-- TV personality Leeza Gibbons in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Jennifer Grey in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Eric Allan Kramer in 1962 (age 61)

-- Country singer Kenny Chesney in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Leslie Mann in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor T.R. Knight in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Jonathan Groff in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Keira Knightley in 1985 (age 38)