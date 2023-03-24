Trending
March 24, 2023 / 6:58 PM

Reese Witherspoon announces divorce on Instagram

By Karen Butler
Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on February 26, 2017. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on February 26, 2017. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon has announced she is divorcing Jim Toth, her husband of 11 years.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the former couple said in a statement on Instagram Friday.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," they added.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

The post got nearly 500,000 "likes" in its first two hours online.

Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 52, are the parents of a 10-year-old son named Tennessee.

Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, the father of her daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

