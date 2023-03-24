"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote.
"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she said. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."
Selena Gomez spoke out after Hailey Bieber reached out to her about the hate she's receiving online. Photo via selenagomez/Instagram Stories
Gomez's fans have recently clashed with fans of Bieber, a model and the wife of Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, and Kylie Jenner, a television personality and beauty mogul.
In addition, Jenner posted a screenshot of herself and Bieber with a closeup of their eyebrows.
Many social media users interpreted Jenner's posts as poking fun at Gomez, which Jenner denied Feb. 22 on TikTok.
"this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly," Jenner wrote.
"Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!" Gomez responded.