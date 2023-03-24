Trending
March 24, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 24: Jim Parsons, Tommy Hilfiger

By UPI Staff
1/4
Jim Parsons arrives on the red carpet at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 50 on March 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jim Parsons arrives on the red carpet at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 50 on March 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Native American rights activist/suffragist Matilda Joslyn Gage in 1826

-- Financier Andrew Mellon in 1855

-- Magician and escape artist Harry Houdini in 1874

-- Silent film star Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in 1887

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Sisler in 1893

-- Pioneer Disney film animator Ubbe "Ub" Iwerks in 1901

-- Republican U.S. presidential candidate Thomas Dewey in 1902

-- Notorious bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1909

-- African American and women's rights activist Dorothy Height in 1912

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

-- Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1919

-- Actor Steve McQueen in 1930

-- TV personality Mary Berry, born Mary Hunnings, in 1935 (age 88)

-- Dress designer Bob Mackie in 1939 (age 84)

-- Musician Nick Lowe in 1949 (age 74)

-- Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in 1951 (age 72)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Comedian Louie Anderson in 1953

-- Actor Robert Carradine in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Donna Pescow in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor/model Kelly LeBrock in 1960 (age 63)

-- Television personality Star Jones in 1962 (age 61)

-- WWE wrestler The Undertaker, born Mark William Calaway, in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Lara Flynn Boyle in 1970 (age 53)

-- Comedian Tig Notaro in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Megyn Price in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Jim Parsons in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Alyson Hannigan in 1974 (age 49)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

-- Former football star Peyton Manning in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Jessica Chastain in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Lake Bell in 1979 (age 44)

-- TV personality/dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Finn Jones in 1988 (age 35)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

