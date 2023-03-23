Running on empty at age 74? Not really -- Jackson Brown announces summer tour

1/3

Jackson Browne's 2023 Summer Tour will include performances at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on June 18 and the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando on July 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Classic rocker Jackson Browne announced dates for his summer tour Thursday, with tickets going on sale Friday. The tour will kick off in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, June 3, and it will span 13 states through early August, according to a press release. Ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Browne's tour includes stops at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on June 18; Austin, Texas, on July 18; the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando on July 29; and a finale in Clearwater, Fla., on Aug. 2. The singer/songwriter is currently wrapping up a tour in Japan before embarking on dates in Australia and New Zealand ahead of his return to the United States.

Browne, 74, released his most recent album Downhill From Everywhere in 2021. The fifteenth studio album from Browne encapsulated his socially aware threads that have remained present in his music since his self-titled debut in 1972.

"There's a deep current of inclusion running through this record," Browne said of the album in a post on his official website. "I think that idea of inclusion, of opening yourself up to people who are different than you, that's the fundamental basis for any kind of understanding in this world.

"I think racial and economic and environmental justice are at the root of all the other issues we're facing right now," he continued. "Dignity and justice are the bedrock of everything that matters to us in this life."

Browne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Bruce Springsteen in 2004. His class included cohorts like George Harrison, ZZ Top, Bob Seger and Prince.