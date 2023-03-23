Famous birthdays for March 23: Chaka Khan, Keri Russell

March 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
March 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
March 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857
-- Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884
-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900
-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905
-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910
-- Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924
-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929
-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 86)
-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938
-- Musician Ric Ocasek in 1949
-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 70)
-- Television analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 72)
-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 71)
-- Former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 71)
-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 66)
-- Musician Damon Albarn in 1968 (age 55)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 49)
-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 47)
-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 47)
-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 45)
-- Country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 42)
-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 37)
-- TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 34)
-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 33)
-- Actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 31)
-- Basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 31)
-- Actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 28)