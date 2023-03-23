Famous birthdays for March 23: Chaka Khan, Keri Russell

1/4

Chaka Khan arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. The singer turns 70 on March 23. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857

-- Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884

-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900

-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905

Actress Joan Crawford, one the last of Hollywood’s glamour queens whose career stretched back to the golden days of silent films, is shown in a 1945 scene in the movie “Mildred Pierce,” for which she won a “best actress” Academy Award. (UPI Photo/Files)

-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910

-- Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924

-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929

-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 86)

-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938

-- Musician Ric Ocasek in 1949

-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 70)

-- Television analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 72)

-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 71)

Advertisement

-- Former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 71)

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 66)

-- Musician Damon Albarn in 1968 (age 55)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 47)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 47)

-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 45)

-- Country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 42)

-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 37)

-- TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 34)

-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 31)

-- Basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI