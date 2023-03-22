'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland cleared of domestic violence charges

Justin Roiland, co-creator of popular adult cartoon "Rick and Morty" (an animated TV series that has become a cultural hit with its characters, pictured) was cleared of domestic violence charges by the Orange County, Calif., District Attorney’s Office. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Justin Roiland, co-creator of popular adult TV cartoon Rick and Morty, was cleared of domestic violence charges by the Orange County, Calif., District Attorney's Office. Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the office, said the charges were dismissed because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, NBC News reports. She added that ""significant additional information came to light." Advertisement

Roiland faced charges of felony domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, or deceit. The criminal complaint was filed against him in May 2020. He pleaded not guilty to both charges later that year.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Roiland said he has "always known these claims were false."

"I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process," Roiland posted. "Most of all, I'm disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'canceled.'"

Roiland, who voices the titular characters in Rick and Morty along with several other characters, was fired from the show by its network Adult Swim after six seasons. The show will continue without him. Adult Swim confirmed production had begun on Season 7 as of January.

According to Variety, Roiland was scheduled to appear for a second pre-trial hearing on April 27.