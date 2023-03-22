Famous birthdays for March 22: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Wolf Blitzer

1/3

Andrew Lloyd Webber arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. The composer turns 75 on March 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck in 1599

-- Author Louis L'Amour in 1908

-- Actor Leonard "Chico" Marx of the Marx Brothers comedy team in 1887

-- Actor Karl Malden in 1912

-- French mime Marcel Marceau in 1923

-- Newspaper executive Allen Neuharth in 1924

-- Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in 1929 (age 94)

-- Composer Stephen Sondheim in 1930

-- Televangelist Pat Robertson in 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor William Shatner in 1931 (age 92)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

-- Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in 1934

-- Actor M. Emmet Walsh in 1935 (age 88)

-- Singer George Benson in 1943 (age 80)

-- Author James Patterson in 1947 (age 76)

-- British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1948 (age 75)

-- Television journalist Wolf Blitzer in 1948 (age 75)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

-- Sportscaster Bob Costas in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Lena Olin in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Matthew Modine in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Keegan-Michael Key in 1971 (age 52)

-- Canadian skater Elvis Stojko in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Guillermo Diaz in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Reese Witherspoon in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Constance Wu in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Dominique Fishback in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Nick Robinson in 1995 (age 28)