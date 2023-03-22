Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 22: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Wolf Blitzer

By UPI Staff
1/3
Andrew Lloyd Webber arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. The composer turns 75 on March 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Andrew Lloyd Webber arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. The composer turns 75 on March 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck in 1599

-- Author Louis L'Amour in 1908

-- Actor Leonard "Chico" Marx of the Marx Brothers comedy team in 1887

-- Actor Karl Malden in 1912

-- French mime Marcel Marceau in 1923

-- Newspaper executive Allen Neuharth in 1924

-- Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in 1929 (age 94)

-- Composer Stephen Sondheim in 1930

-- Televangelist Pat Robertson in 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor William Shatner in 1931 (age 92)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

-- Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in 1934

-- Actor M. Emmet Walsh in 1935 (age 88)

-- Singer George Benson in 1943 (age 80)

-- Author James Patterson in 1947 (age 76)

-- British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1948 (age 75)

-- Television journalist Wolf Blitzer in 1948 (age 75)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Advertisement

-- Sportscaster Bob Costas in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Lena Olin in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Matthew Modine in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Keegan-Michael Key in 1971 (age 52)

-- Canadian skater Elvis Stojko in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Guillermo Diaz in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Reese Witherspoon in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Constance Wu in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Dominique Fishback in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Nick Robinson in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Andrew Lloyd Webber to miss 'Bad Cinderella' opening to be with ailing son Billie Eilish teases acting debut in 'Swarm' horror series Constance Wu expecting second child: 'Bun in the oven' 'Last Thing He Told Me': Jennifer Garner searches for missing husband in trailer

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Succession' Season 4 premiere fires up new alliances, rivalries
TV // 48 minutes ago
TV review: 'Succession' Season 4 premiere fires up new alliances, rivalries
LOS ANGELES, March 22 (UPI) -- The Season 4 premiere of "Succession," airing Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO, progresses from the season finale shocker with new opportunities and the sharp banter fans come to expect.
BTS member Jimin teases 'Like Crazy,' will perform Friday on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 13 hours ago
BTS member Jimin teases 'Like Crazy,' will perform Friday on 'Tonight Show'
March 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin shared a teaser for his solo single "Like Crazy" and will perform the song Friday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Gears of War': Jon Spaihts to write Netflix adaptation
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Gears of War': Jon Spaihts to write Netflix adaptation
March 21 (UPI) -- "Dune" and "Doctor Strange" writer Jon Spaihts will adapt the video game "Gears of War" as a Netflix film.
'Sweet Tooth': Gus is 'done hiding' in Season 2 teaser trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
'Sweet Tooth': Gus is 'done hiding' in Season 2 teaser trailer
March 21 (UPI) -- "Sweet Tooth," a post-apocalyptic fantasy drama based on the Jeff Lemire comic book, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Lollapalooza: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Karol G to headline festival
Music // 15 hours ago
Lollapalooza: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Karol G to headline festival
March 21 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, TXT and other artists will perform at Lollapalooza music festival.
Tom Hanks to give commencement speech at Harvard University
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Tom Hanks to give commencement speech at Harvard University
March 21 (UPI) -- "Elvis" actor Tom Hanks was named commencement speaker for the Class of 2023 at Harvard University.
'You Hurt My Feelings' trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus struggles with husband's white lie
Movies // 16 hours ago
'You Hurt My Feelings' trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus struggles with husband's white lie
March 21 (UPI) -- "You Hurt My Feelings," a new comedy-drama starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies, opens in theaters in May.
Florence Pugh brings her parents, grandmother to 'A Good Person' premiere
Movies // 16 hours ago
Florence Pugh brings her parents, grandmother to 'A Good Person' premiere
March 21 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh was joined by her parents, grandmother, and director and ex-boyfriend Zach Braff at the New York premiere of "A Good Person."
Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' premiere
Movies // 17 hours ago
Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' premiere
March 21 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves and the "John Wick: Chapter 4" cast paid tribute to their late co-star Lance Reddick at the film's Los Angeles premiere.
Luke Combs, wife Nicole expecting second child
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Luke Combs, wife Nicole expecting second child
March 21 (UPI) -- Country music singer Luke Combs is expecting a second son with his wife, Nicole Combs, in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elena Kampouris: 'Children of the Corn' a cautionary tale wrapped in a horror movie
Elena Kampouris: 'Children of the Corn' a cautionary tale wrapped in a horror movie
Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' premiere
Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' premiere
'You Hurt My Feelings' trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus struggles with husband's white lie
'You Hurt My Feelings' trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus struggles with husband's white lie
Famous birthdays for March 21: Gary Oldman, Rosie O'Donnell
Famous birthdays for March 21: Gary Oldman, Rosie O'Donnell
Beach Boys special to air April 9 on CBS, Paramount+
Beach Boys special to air April 9 on CBS, Paramount+
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement