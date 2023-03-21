Tom Hanks to give commencement speech at Harvard University

1/5

Tom Hanks was named commencement speaker for the Class of 2023 at Harvard University. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks will deliver this year's commencement speech at Harvard University. On Tuesday, the Ivy League school named Hanks, 66, as the principal speaker for its Class of 2023 commencement. Advertisement

Harvard's 372nd commencement ceremony will take place May 25.

"A true master of his craft, Tom Hanks has given life to some of the most compelling, beloved, and iconic characters on the screen," Harvard president Larry Bacow said in a statement. "Over five decades, he has entertained, enlightened, and befriended us. He has made us laugh, cry, question, and think.

"In addition to his brilliance as an actor, Tom has demonstrated both an innate empathy and a deep understanding of the human condition. He has contributed to our national culture and expanded our ability to appreciate stories and histories that have been previously unexamined. I very much look forward to his address in May."

Recent Harvard commencement speakers include former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, and director Steven Spielberg.

Hanks is an Oscar-winning actor known for such films as Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and Castaway. Harvard referenced Hanks' works in a teaser for commencement released Tuesday.

Hanks recently starred in the films Elvis, Pinocchio and A Man Called Otto. He will next star in the Wes Anderson film Asteroid City.