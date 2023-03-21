Trending
March 21, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 21: Gary Oldman, Rosie O'Donnell

By UPI Staff
1/2
Gary Oldman arrives for the North American premiere of "The Laundromat" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9, 2019. The actor turns 65 on March 21. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Gary Oldman arrives for the North American premiere of "The Laundromat" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9, 2019. The actor turns 65 on March 21. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685

-- Mexican revolutionary and president Benito Juarez in 1806

-- Theatrical impresario Florenz Ziegfeld in 1867

-- British theatrical director Peter Brook in 1925

-- Actor Al Freeman Jr. in 1934

-- Actor Timothy Dalton in 1946 (age 77)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Eddie Money in 1949

-- Actor Gary Oldman in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Kassie DePaiva in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Matthew Broderick in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Rosie O'Donnell in 1962 (age 61)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Singer Michale Graves, born Michael Emanuel, in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Sonequa Martin-Green in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Scott Eastwood in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown (age 29)

-- Actor RJ Cyler in 1995 (age 28)

-- Rapper Diggy Simmons, born Daniel Dwayne Simmons, in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Jace Norman in 2000 (age 23)

-- Actor Forrest Wheeler in 2004 (age 19)

