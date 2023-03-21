Famous birthdays for March 21: Gary Oldman, Rosie O'Donnell

March 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685
-- Mexican revolutionary and president Benito Juarez in 1806
-- Theatrical impresario Florenz Ziegfeld in 1867
-- British theatrical director Peter Brook in 1925
-- Actor Al Freeman Jr. in 1934
-- Actor Timothy Dalton in 1946 (age 77)
-- Musician Eddie Money in 1949
-- Actor Gary Oldman in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor Kassie DePaiva in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Matthew Broderick in 1962 (age 61)
-- Actor Rosie O'Donnell in 1962 (age 61)
-- Singer Michale Graves, born Michael Emanuel, in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Sonequa Martin-Green in 1985 (age 38)
-- Actor Scott Eastwood in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown (age 29)
-- Actor RJ Cyler in 1995 (age 28)
-- Rapper Diggy Simmons, born Daniel Dwayne Simmons, in 1995 (age 28)
-- Actor Jace Norman in 2000 (age 23)
-- Actor Forrest Wheeler in 2004 (age 19)