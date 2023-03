1/5

Ciaran Hinds arrives on the red carpet at the National Board of Review annual awards gala in March 2022 in New York City. He's joining the cast of "Lord of the Rings" Season 2 for Prime Video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Prime Video's Lord of the Rings Season 2 is ramping up with three new cast members. The streamer announced today that veteran actors Ciarán Hinds, along with Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie will join the cast. Hinds is a 2022 BAFTA and Oscar nominee for the film Belfast and is known for his work in There Will Be Blood and on Game of Thrones.

Kinnear, who is currently starring in the HBO series Our Flag Means Death had a recurring role in the last three Bond movies.

Welcome Rory Kinnear to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (2/3) pic.twitter.com/GIlzznKVUX— The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 20, 2023

Moodie has appeared in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker and Sam Mendes' Empire of Light, as well as the BAFTA-winning BBC comedy Motherland.

Advertisement Welcome Tanya Moodie to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/DxfV9l2UyQ— The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 20, 2023

Lord of the Rings is the prequel series taking place thousands of years before the time period of the books turned movies by J.R.R. Tolkien. Season 2 is currently in production in Britain.

Previously announced new cast members include Sam Hazeldine, who replaced Orc leader Adar, first played by Joseph Mawle. He joins newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher) Ben Daniels (Jupiter's Legacy) Nia Towle (Persuasion) and Nicholas Woodeson (Silent Witness).