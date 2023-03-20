Gina Rodriguez gives birth to first child with Joe LoCicero

1/5

Gina Rodriguez (L) welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Joe LoCicero. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Gina Rodriguez is a new mom. The 38-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Joe LoCicero. Advertisement

Rodriguez's agent shared the news Sunday with Today, saying Rodriguez gave birth to a baby boy.

Rodriguez's agent also confirmed the news to People.

On Saturday, Rodriguez was spotted in Los Angeles while walking with her son strapped to her chest in a baby carrier, according to photos from The Daily Mail.

Rodriguez and LoCicero married in 2019. Rodriguez announced her pregnancy on her 38th birthday in July.

"This birthday hits different," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video featuring her positive pregnancy test.

Rodriguez showed her baby bump during a beach outing with LoCicero and their dog in October.

"With my eldest baby and my newest baby. [Photo] by daddy @joe_locicero," she captioned a photo on Instagram.

Rodriguez is known for playing Jane Villanueva on Jane the Virgin. She presently stars on the ABC series Not Dead Yet.

