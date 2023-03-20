Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 20, 2023 / 9:32 AM

Gina Rodriguez gives birth to first child with Joe LoCicero

By Annie Martin
1/5
Gina Rodriguez (L) welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Joe LoCicero. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gina Rodriguez (L) welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Joe LoCicero. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Gina Rodriguez is a new mom.

The 38-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Joe LoCicero.

Advertisement

Rodriguez's agent shared the news Sunday with Today, saying Rodriguez gave birth to a baby boy.

Rodriguez's agent also confirmed the news to People.

On Saturday, Rodriguez was spotted in Los Angeles while walking with her son strapped to her chest in a baby carrier, according to photos from The Daily Mail.

Rodriguez and LoCicero married in 2019. Rodriguez announced her pregnancy on her 38th birthday in July.

"This birthday hits different," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video featuring her positive pregnancy test.

Rodriguez showed her baby bump during a beach outing with LoCicero and their dog in October.

"With my eldest baby and my newest baby. [Photo] by daddy @joe_locicero," she captioned a photo on Instagram.

Rodriguez is known for playing Jane Villanueva on Jane the Virgin. She presently stars on the ABC series Not Dead Yet.

Advertisement

Read More

Bruce Willis sings in video from 68th birthday celebration with family 'Ginny & Georgia' star Brianne Howey is pregnant Reports: Tyra Banks leaving 'Dancing with the Stars' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Vanderpump Rules' star Kristina Kelly gives birth to first child
Entertainment News // 33 minutes ago
'Vanderpump Rules' star Kristina Kelly gives birth to first child
March 20 (UPI) -- "Vanderpump Rules" star Kristina Kelly welcomed her first child, son River, with her partner, Max Ville.
Bruce Willis sings in video from 68th birthday celebration with family
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Bruce Willis sings in video from 68th birthday celebration with family
March 20 (UPI) -- Bruce Willis spent his 68th birthday with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters.
'Ted Lasso' cast meets with Biden White House to discuss mental health
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Ted Lasso' cast meets with Biden White House to discuss mental health
March 20 (UPI) -- The Ted Lasso cast is set to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House Monday to discuss mental health.
Stars honor Adam Sandler at Mark Twain humor award gala
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Stars honor Adam Sandler at Mark Twain humor award gala
March 20 (UPI) -- Comedic actor Adam Sandler was honored with the Mark Twain prize for comedy at the Kennedy Center.
Famous birthdays for March 20: Sloane Stephens, Kathy Ireland
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 20: Sloane Stephens, Kathy Ireland
March 20 (UPI) -- Tennis star Sloane Stephens turns 30 and model/actor Kathy Ireland turns 60, among the famous birthdays for March 20.
Movie review: 'Dungeons & Dragons' captures joy of adventure
Movies // 13 hours ago
Movie review: 'Dungeons & Dragons' captures joy of adventure
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," in theaters May 31, captures the fun of playing the role playing game and brings a sense of fun back to the adventure genre too.
'Shazam!' sequel tops North American box office with $30.5M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Shazam!' sequel tops North American box office with $30.5M
March 19 (UPI) -- "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $30.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
King Charles, Kate Middleton celebrate U.K. Mother's Day on social media
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
King Charles, Kate Middleton celebrate U.K. Mother's Day on social media
March 19 (UPI) -- King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, posted messages on social media this weekend in celebration of the British version of Mother's Day.
Stephanie Reddick thanks fans for support: 'Lance was taken from us far too soon'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Stephanie Reddick thanks fans for support: 'Lance was taken from us far too soon'
March 19 (UPI) -- Lance Reddick's wife Stephanie is thanking well-wishers who fondly remember the late "Bosch" and "John Wick" star and reached out to offer their condolences.
Andrew Lloyd Webber to miss 'Bad Cinderella' opening to be with ailing son
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Andrew Lloyd Webber to miss 'Bad Cinderella' opening to be with ailing son
March 19 (UPI) -- Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced he will miss Thursday's opening of his new Broadway musical, "Bad Cinderella," so he can be with his hospitalized son.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'John Wick,' 'The Wire' actor Lance Reddick dies suddenly at 60
'John Wick,' 'The Wire' actor Lance Reddick dies suddenly at 60
Stephanie Reddick thanks fans for support: 'Lance was taken from us far too soon'
Stephanie Reddick thanks fans for support: 'Lance was taken from us far too soon'
Andrew Lloyd Webber to miss 'Bad Cinderella' opening to be with ailing son
Andrew Lloyd Webber to miss 'Bad Cinderella' opening to be with ailing son
King Charles, Kate Middleton celebrate U.K. Mother's Day on social media
King Charles, Kate Middleton celebrate U.K. Mother's Day on social media
Movie review: 'Dungeons & Dragons' captures joy of adventure
Movie review: 'Dungeons & Dragons' captures joy of adventure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement