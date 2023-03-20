Famous birthdays for March 20: Sloane Stephens, Kathy Ireland

March 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
|Advertisement
March 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
March 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Roman poet Ovid in 43 B.C.
-- Adventurer/writer Edward Judson, originator of the dime novel, writing as Ned Buntline, in 1821
-- Norwegian dramatist Henrik Ibsen in 1828
-- Actor/bandleader Ozzie Nelson in 1906
-- Actor Michael Redgrave in 1908
-- Actor Vera Lynn in 1917
-- Diplomat Pamela Harriman in 1920
-- Actor/producer/director Carl Reiner in 1922
-- TV personality Fred Rogers in 1928
-- Actor Hal Linden in 1931 (age 92)
-- Author Lois Lowry in 1937 (age 86)
-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in 1939 (age 84)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Pat Riley in 1945 (age 78)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Orr in 1948 (age 75)
-- Actor William Hurt in 1950
-- Filmmaker Spike Lee in 1957 (age 66)
-- Actor Theresa Russell in 1957 (age 66)
-- Actor Holly Hunter in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor David Thewlis in 1963 (age 60)
-- Model/actor Kathy Ireland in 1963 (age 60)
-- Singer Chester Bennington in 1976
-- Actor Bianca Lawson in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Freema Agyeman in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor/comedian Mikey Day in 1980 (age 43)
-- Model/actor Ruby Rose in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Justin H. Min in 1990 (age 33)
-- Tennis player Sloane Stephens in 1993 (age 30)
-- Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump, in 2006 (age 17)