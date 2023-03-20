Advertisement
March 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 20: Sloane Stephens, Kathy Ireland

By UPI Staff
Sloane Stephens arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on September 13, 2021. The tennis star turns 30 on March 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sloane Stephens arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on September 13, 2021. The tennis star turns 30 on March 20.

March 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Roman poet Ovid in 43 B.C.

-- Adventurer/writer Edward Judson, originator of the dime novel, writing as Ned Buntline, in 1821

-- Norwegian dramatist Henrik Ibsen in 1828

-- Actor/bandleader Ozzie Nelson in 1906

-- Actor Michael Redgrave in 1908

-- Actor Vera Lynn in 1917

-- Diplomat Pamela Harriman in 1920

-- Actor/producer/director Carl Reiner in 1922

-- TV personality Fred Rogers in 1928

-- Actor Hal Linden in 1931 (age 92)

File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Author Lois Lowry in 1937 (age 86)

-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in 1939 (age 84)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Pat Riley in 1945 (age 78)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Orr in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor William Hurt in 1950

-- Filmmaker Spike Lee in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Theresa Russell in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Holly Hunter in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor David Thewlis in 1963 (age 60)

-- Model/actor Kathy Ireland in 1963 (age 60)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- Singer Chester Bennington in 1976

-- Actor Bianca Lawson in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Freema Agyeman in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor/comedian Mikey Day in 1980 (age 43)

-- Model/actor Ruby Rose in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Justin H. Min in 1990 (age 33)

-- Tennis player Sloane Stephens in 1993 (age 30)

-- Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump, in 2006 (age 17)

File Photo by Erin Scott/UPI

