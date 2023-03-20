'Brokeback Mountain': Mike Faist, Lucas Hedges to star in West End adaptation

1/3

Mike Faist will star in a West End adaptation of "Brokeback Mountain." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Brokeback Mountain is being adapted for the stage. Producers announced Monday that a new play based on the Annie Proulx short story will make its debut on London's West End in May. Advertisement

The production is described as "a play with music" featuring a script by Ashley Robinson and songs by Dan Gillespie Sells. Jonathan Butterell will direct the play.

Brokeback Mountain explores the romantic relationship between American cowboys Jack Twist and Ennis Del Mar.

Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges will both make their West End debuts as Jack and Ennis, respectively.

The West End adaptation will run May 10 through August 12 at Sohoplace Theatre.

Just announced, Brokeback Mountain! This world premiere stage adaptation stars Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in their West End debuts, script by Ashley Robinson, songs by @DanGSells and directed by Jonathan Butterell. Playing from 10 May-12 August

Brokeback Mountain was previously adapted as an Oscar-winning 2005 film directed by Ang Lee and starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Faist previously starred in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, while Hedges made his Broadway debut in The Waverly Gallery.