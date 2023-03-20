Trending
March 20, 2023 / 12:25 PM

'Brokeback Mountain': Mike Faist, Lucas Hedges to star in West End adaptation

By Annie Martin
1/3
Mike Faist will star in a West End adaptation of "Brokeback Mountain." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mike Faist will star in a West End adaptation of "Brokeback Mountain." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 20 (UPI) -- Brokeback Mountain is being adapted for the stage.

Producers announced Monday that a new play based on the Annie Proulx short story will make its debut on London's West End in May.

The production is described as "a play with music" featuring a script by Ashley Robinson and songs by Dan Gillespie Sells. Jonathan Butterell will direct the play.

Brokeback Mountain explores the romantic relationship between American cowboys Jack Twist and Ennis Del Mar.

Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges will both make their West End debuts as Jack and Ennis, respectively.

The West End adaptation will run May 10 through August 12 at Sohoplace Theatre.

Brokeback Mountain was previously adapted as an Oscar-winning 2005 film directed by Ang Lee and starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Faist previously starred in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, while Hedges made his Broadway debut in The Waverly Gallery.

