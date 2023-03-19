Advertisement
March 19, 2023 / 10:32 AM

Stephanie Reddick thanks fans for support: 'Lance was taken from us far too soon'

By Karen Butler
Lance Reddick's family and colleagues are grieving his death of apparent natural causes on Friday. He was 60.File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lance Reddick's family and colleagues are grieving his death of apparent natural causes on Friday. He was 60.File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Lance Reddick's wife Stephanie is thanking well-wishers who fondly remember the late Bosch and John Wick star and reached out to offer their condolences.

Reddick died of apparent natural causes on Friday. He was 60.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon," Stephanie wrote on her husband's social media accounts Saturday, alongside a gallery of photos of the actor.

"Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them," she added.

"And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game. Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown."

Lance's Bosch co-star Titus Welliver also posted a heartfelt message about him on social media.

"Thank you for all of your kind words and tributes. @lancereddick would have been deeply moved by the outpouring of love and beautiful words about his incredible work. Please hold his family in your hearts and prayers as they navigate this staggering loss," Welliver said.

