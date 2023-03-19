King Charles, Kate Middleton celebrate U.K. Mother's Day on social media

To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay. pic.twitter.com/v3ugcnH8pJ— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2023

March 19 (UPI) -- King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, posted messages on social media this weekend in celebration of the British version of Mother's Day.

"To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay," the new monarch tweeted.

King Charles included a photo featuring him as a baby with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 as well as a portrait of his wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, with her mother Rosalind Cubitt, who died in 1994 at the age of 72.

Middleton, the wife of Charles' elder son, Prince William, posted a photo of her sitting in a tree with their three children -- George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4.

Another snapshot shows her holding Louis in her arms and smiling down at him.

"Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours," the princess captioned the images.