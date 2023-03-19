Famous birthdays for March 19: Glenn Close, Bruce Willis

Glenn Close arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 76 on March 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Thomas McKean in 1734

-- Scottish explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1813

-- British explorer Richard Burton in 1821

-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848

-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883

-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891

President Lyndon Baines Johnson (L) takes his second oath of office on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on January 20, 1965, which is being administered by Chief Justice Earl Warren. UPI File Photo

-- Comedian Moms Mabley in 1894

-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904

-- Author Philip Roth in 1933

-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 86)

-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 75)

-- Film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 67)

-- Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 31)