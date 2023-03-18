Advertisement
March 18, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 18: Vanessa Williams, Lily Collins

By UPI Staff
Vanessa Williams arrives in the press room at the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on November 22, 2021. The actor turns 60 on March 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Vanessa Williams arrives in the press room at the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on November 22, 2021. The actor turns 60 on March 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- John C. Calhoun, the first U.S. vice president to resign that office, in 1782

-- Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president of the United States, in 1837

-- Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1844

-- German engineer Rudolf Diesel, inventor of the engine that bears his name, in 1858

-- British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1869

-- Actor Edward Everett Horton in 1886

-- Poet Wilfred Owen in 1893

-- Winemaker Ernest Gallo in 1909

-- Actor Peter Graves in 1926

-- Author John Updike in 1932

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Country singer Charley Pride in 1934

-- Former South African President F.W. de Klerk in 1936

-- Singer/songwriter Wilson Pickett in 1941

-- Actor Brad Dourif in 1950 (age 73)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ingemar Stenmark in 1956 (age 67)

-- Singer Irene Cara in 1959

-- TV personality Mike Rowe in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor/singer Vanessa Williams in 1963 (age 60)

-- Olympic champion speed skater Bonnie Blair in 1964 (age 59)

-- Singer/actor Queen Latifah, born Dana Elaine Owens, in 1970 (age 53)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Comedian/actor Dane Cook in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Sutton Foster in 1975 (age 48)

-- Singer/songwriter Adam Levine in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Lily Collins in 1989 (age 34)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

