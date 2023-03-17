Famous birthdays for March 17: Gary Sinise, Mia Hamm

1/3

Gary Sinise attends the premiere of "I Still Believe" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 7, 2020. The actor turns 68 on March 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- German engineer Gottlieb Daimler, inventor of the gasoline-burning internal combustion engine, in 1834

-- Children's author/illustrator Kate Greenaway in 1846

-- Golf legend Bobby Jones in 1902

-- Singer/pianist Nat King Cole in 1919

-- Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938

-- Serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1942

-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 74)

File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 59)

-- Singer/songwriter Billy Corgan in 1967 (age 56)

-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969

-- Soccer star Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 51)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Musician Caroline Corr in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 46)

-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 44)

-- Wrestler Samoa Joe, born Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, in 1979 (age 44)

-- Singer Nicky Jam, born Nick Caminero, in 1981 (age 42)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 36)

-- Singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Morfydd Clark in 1989 (age 32)

-- Musician Hozier, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 31)

-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 26)