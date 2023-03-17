Famous birthdays for March 17: Gary Sinise, Mia Hamm

March 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- German engineer Gottlieb Daimler, inventor of the gasoline-burning internal combustion engine, in 1834
-- Children's author/illustrator Kate Greenaway in 1846
-- Golf legend Bobby Jones in 1902
-- Singer/pianist Nat King Cole in 1919
-- Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938
-- Serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1942
-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 75)
-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 72)
-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 68)
-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 63)
-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 59)
-- Singer/songwriter Billy Corgan in 1967 (age 56)
-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969
-- Soccer star Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 51)
-- Musician Caroline Corr in 1973 (age 50)
-- Singer Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 46)
-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 44)
-- Wrestler Samoa Joe, born Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, in 1979 (age 44)
-- Singer Nicky Jam, born Nick Caminero, in 1981 (age 42)
-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 36)
-- Singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Morfydd Clark in 1989 (age 32)
-- Musician Hozier, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, in 1990 (age 33)
-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 31)
-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 26)