Entertainment News
March 16, 2023

David Hockney painting worth more than $35K discovered on 'Antiques Roadshow'

By Adam Schrader

March 16 (UPI) -- A pastel painting made by the artist David Hockney early in his career was discovered during a recent episode of the British TV program Antiques Roadshow.

The owner of the painting, who was not named, had taken the work to be appraised by the BBC series, not knowing that the work could be worth more than $35,000, according to the broadcaster.

The work was made by Hockney, one of the most influential pop artists of the 1960s, on a trip to Suffolk in Britain more than 65 years ago while he was a student at the Bradford College of Art in West Yorkshire.

The painting was sold by Hockney to a railway worker named Wallace in 1957 when the artist was 20 years old after the worker, the grandfather of the painting's owner, spotted two young artists on the platform at the Trimley St. Mary station in Suffolk.

Wallace invited Hockney and the other artist to his home for lunch and bought a painting from each of them, according to the grandson.

Rupert Maas, the art expert for "Antiques Roadshow," hailed the provenance of the work as an "extraordinary story" and said that he discovered in his research that Hockney had in fact been in the area in 1957 with fellow art student John Loker.

"They made a pilgrimage and it turned out to be a wonderful place to paint -- hence this meeting with your grandfather, which is quite extraordinary," Maas said on the show. "This is not at all what I am used to seeing by David Hockney."

Latest Headlines

Justin Bieber smiles in Instagram update on facial paralysis
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Justin Bieber smiles in Instagram update on facial paralysis
March 16 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber shared an update on the facial paralysis he has experienced as a result of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The Canadian singer revealed his diagnosis in June.
Nmixx to launch 'Nice to Mixx You' tour in May
Music // 7 hours ago
Nmixx to launch 'Nice to Mixx You' tour in May
March 16 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Nmixx will perform across North America and Asia on a global showcase tour.
Lewis Capaldi shares mental health struggles in trailer for Netflix documentary
Movies // 8 hours ago
Lewis Capaldi shares mental health struggles in trailer for Netflix documentary
March 16 (UPI) -- "Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now," a new film following "Someone You Loved" singer Lewis Capaldi, is coming to Netflix.
Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Law Roach appear in Hugo Boss show in Miami
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Law Roach appear in Hugo Boss show in Miami
March 16 (UPI) -- Celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson and celebrity stylist Law Roach walked a rainy runway for Hugo Boss in Miami.
'Ruby Gillman': Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda join animated film
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Ruby Gillman': Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda join animated film
March 16 (UPI) -- Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda and Colman Domingo will star in the DreamWorks Animation film "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken."
'Stop Making Sense': A24 to restore, re-release Talking Heads concert film
Music // 9 hours ago
'Stop Making Sense': A24 to restore, re-release Talking Heads concert film
March 16 (UPI) -- A24 will restore the Talking Heads concert film "Stop Making Sense" in 4K and re-release the film in theaters.
Keri Russell is 'The Diplomat' in first look at Netflix series
TV // 10 hours ago
Keri Russell is 'The Diplomat' in first look at Netflix series
March 16 (UPI) -- "The Diplomat," a new drama from "The West Wing" producer Debora Cahn and starring Keri Russell, is coming to Netflix.
Robert Smith: Ticketmaster fees thwarted The Cure's attempt to cut ticket prices
Music // 10 hours ago
Robert Smith: Ticketmaster fees thwarted The Cure's attempt to cut ticket prices
March 16 (UPI) -- The Cure's Robert Smith says that trying to keep the band's concert ticket prices low was hampered by Ticketmaster fees.
Ariana Madix speaks out after Tom Sandoval split: 'My darkest hours'
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Ariana Madix speaks out after Tom Sandoval split: 'My darkest hours'
March 16 (UPI) -- Ariana Madix broke her silence after her split from her boyfriend and "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Tom Sandoval, who allegedly cheated with Raquel Leviss.
Rina Sawayama on training for 'John Wick 4': 'I threw my back out'
Movies // 11 hours ago
Rina Sawayama on training for 'John Wick 4': 'I threw my back out'
March 16 (UPI) -- Rina Sawayama discussed making her film debut in "John Wick: Chapter 4" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
