March 15, 2023 / 12:02 PM

Zack Snyder teases 'full circle' Darkseid project

By Annie Martin
Zack Snyder shared a teaser featuring a transmission from the DC Comics character Darkseid. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 15 (UPI) -- Zack Snyder is teasing a new project centering on the DC Comics character Darkseid.

The 57-year-old writer, director and producer shared a teaser Wednesday featuring "an incoming transmission from Lord Darkseid."

The video features a distorted song and a voice telling viewers to "save the date" for an announcement April 28-30, 2023.

"#fullcircle," Snyder captioned the post.

Ray Porter portrayed Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League, directed by Snyder. The character is a villain who is part of the New God alien race and is the Lord of Apokolips. His goal is to enslave the multiverse.

DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran shared their Chapter 1 plans for the DC Extended Universe in February. A Darkseid project was not included in the announcements.

Snyder has directed, written or produced several other films in the DCEU, including Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

