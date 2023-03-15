Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 15, 2023 / 9:10 AM

Drew Barrymore to host MTV Movie & TV Awards

By Annie Martin
1/5
Drew Barrymore will host the MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Drew Barrymore will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore will host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 48-year-old actress and television personality announced the news during Wednesday's episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Advertisement

In a promo, Barrymore introduced a "special correspondent," which was herself dressed up as the doll from the movie M3gan.

"I am so honored to have been chosen, especially this year, when the show is all about the fans," Barrymore said. "It is going to be an epic night -- big moments, huge movie stars."

The MTV Movie & TV Awards honor the best in both scripted and unscripted film and television.

This year's ceremony will take place May 7 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. More details about the show, including nominees and presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Barrymore is known for such films as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Charlie's Angels, Scream and The Wedding Singer. She has hosted The Drew Barrymore Show since 2020.

The actress is a nine-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee and a three-time winner.

Drew Barrymore turns 48: a look back

Drew Barrymore (L), 4, hugs her mother, Ildiko Jaid, as they share a playful moment together at their home in West Hollywood in December of 1978. Her father is John Drew Barrymore, son of the “Great Profile” John Barrymore. In 1984, the young actress would star as Gertie in her break out role in "E.T." Photo by Rich Lipski/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the CMT Awards Lenny Kravitz to host, perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet On the Western Front' win big What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Grace Gummer gives birth to daughter with Mark Ronson
Entertainment News // 4 minutes ago
Grace Gummer gives birth to daughter with Mark Ronson
March 15 (UPI) -- Grace Gummer, an actress and the daughter of Meryl Streep, welcomed her first child with her husband, music producer Mark Ronson.
Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee lead Latin American Music Awards nominees
Music // 21 minutes ago
Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee lead Latin American Music Awards nominees
March 15 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and other artists are nominated at the Latin AMAs.
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
Music // 56 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran to release 'Eyes Closed' on March 24: 'This song is about losing someone'
March 15 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will release "Eyes Closed," a new single dedicated to his late friend Jamal Edwards, in March.
Jason Ritter to co-star in 'Matlock' reboot
TV // 2 hours ago
Jason Ritter to co-star in 'Matlock' reboot
March 15 (UPI) -- "Parenthood" and "Accused" star Jason Ritter has signed on for a role in CBS' upcoming reboot of the classic Andy Griffith legal drama, "Matlock."
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the CMT Awards
Music // 2 hours ago
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the CMT Awards
March 15 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are set to perform at the CMT Awards ceremony at the Moody Center in Austin on April 2.
Charity Lawson is the new 'Bachelorette' on ABC
TV // 3 hours ago
Charity Lawson is the new 'Bachelorette' on ABC
March 15 (UPI) -- "The Bachelor" alum Charity Lawson is set to star in Season 20 of "The Bachelorette."
Famous birthdays for March 15: David Cronenberg, Bret Michaels
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 15: David Cronenberg, Bret Michaels
March 15 (UPI) -- Filmmaker David Cronenberg turns 80 and singer Bret Michaels turns 60, among the famous birthdays for March 15.
Jason Sudeikis: 'Ted Lasso' S3 tries to clear bar set by cast in first two seasons
TV // 7 hours ago
Jason Sudeikis: 'Ted Lasso' S3 tries to clear bar set by cast in first two seasons
NEW YORK, March 15 (UPI) -- Jason Sudeikis says there was more pressure going into Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" because this was the first time the cast and crew were keenly aware of audience expectations.
Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson reuniting for new Apple TV+ series
TV // 16 hours ago
Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson reuniting for new Apple TV+ series
March 14 (UPI) -- Former "True Detective" co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are set to star in a new, as-yet-untitled Apple TV+ comedy series.
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
March 14 (UPI) -- King Charles III knighted Queen co-founder Brian May in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, making him the first member of the legendary rock group to receive the honor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lindsay Lohan expecting her first child
Lindsay Lohan expecting her first child
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Queen's Brian May knighted by King Charles III
Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of ex-beau Tristan Thompson with her 2 kids
Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of ex-beau Tristan Thompson with her 2 kids
Famous birthdays for March 14: Billy Crystal, Quincy Jones
Famous birthdays for March 14: Billy Crystal, Quincy Jones
8.2M tune in for 'Last of Us' finale
8.2M tune in for 'Last of Us' finale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement