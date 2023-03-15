Drew Barrymore to host MTV Movie & TV Awards

1/5

Drew Barrymore will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore will host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The 48-year-old actress and television personality announced the news during Wednesday's episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. Advertisement

In a promo, Barrymore introduced a "special correspondent," which was herself dressed up as the doll from the movie M3gan.

"I am so honored to have been chosen, especially this year, when the show is all about the fans," Barrymore said. "It is going to be an epic night -- big moments, huge movie stars."

INTRO-DREW-ING OUR 2023 #MTVAWARDS HOST ⭐ @DrewBarrymore ⭐ Mark your calendar and get ready for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards - LIVE on Sunday, May 7th on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/hvICBzCVN2— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) March 15, 2023

The MTV Movie & TV Awards honor the best in both scripted and unscripted film and television.

This year's ceremony will take place May 7 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. More details about the show, including nominees and presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Barrymore is known for such films as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Charlie's Angels, Scream and The Wedding Singer. She has hosted The Drew Barrymore Show since 2020.

The actress is a nine-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee and a three-time winner.

Drew Barrymore turns 48: a look back

Drew Barrymore (L), 4, hugs her mother, Ildiko Jaid, as they share a playful moment together at their home in West Hollywood in December of 1978. Her father is John Drew Barrymore, son of the “Great Profile” John Barrymore. In 1984, the young actress would star as Gertie in her break out role in "E.T." Photo by Rich Lipski/UPI | License Photo