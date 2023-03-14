Trending
March 14, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 14: Billy Crystal, Quincy Jones

By UPI Staff
1/2
Billy Crystal arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards press day on May 12 at the Sofitel New York. The actor turns 75 on March 14. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Billy Crystal arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards press day on May 12 at the Sofitel New York. The actor turns 75 on March 14. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804

-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854

-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863

-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879

-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham in 1920

-- Photographer Diane Arbus in 1923

-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928 (age 95)

-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 90)

-- Composer Quincy Jones in 1933 (age 90)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Astronaut Eugene Cernan in 1934

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 87)

-- Singer Michael Martin Murphey in 1945 (age 78)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946

-- Comedian Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 75)

-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 65)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960

-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 37)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 29)

-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Abby Ryder Fortson in 2008 (age 15)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

