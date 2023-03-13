Advertisement
March 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 13: Ozuna, Jack Harlow

By UPI Staff
Ozuna arrives on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City on September 12, 2021. The singer turns 31 on March 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ozuna arrives on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City on September 12, 2021. The singer turns 31 on March 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Innocent XII in 1615

-- English chemist Joseph Priestley, the discoverer of oxygen, in 1733

-- U.S. first lady Abigail Fillmore in 1798

-- Astronomer Percival Lowell in 1855

-- Publisher Walter Annenberg in 1908

-- L. Ron Hubbard, science fiction writer and founder of the Church of Scientology, in 1911

-- Former CIA Director William Casey in 1913

-- Cartoonist Al Jaffee in 1921 (age 102)

-- Helen "Callaghan" Candaele Saint Aubin, known as the "Ted Williams of women's baseball," in 1923

-- Singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor William H. Macy in 1950 (age 73)

-- Political commentator Charles Krauthammer in 1950

-- Actor Dana Delany in 1956 (age 67)

-- Musician Adam Clayton, U2 bass player, in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Adina Porter in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Annabeth Gish in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor/rapper Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., in 1972 (age 51)

-- Metal singer David Draiman in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Danny Masterson in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Noel Fisher in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Emile Hirsch in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Harry Melling in 1989 (age 34)

-- Journalist/model Peaches Geldof in 1989

-- Actor Kaya Scodelario in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor George MacKay in 1992 (age 31)

-- Singer Ozuna, born Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Lucy Fry in 1992 (age 31)

-- U.S. Olympic gold alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in 1995 (age 28)

-- Rapper Jack Harlow in 1998 (age 26)

U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin notches record 87th World Cup skiing victory

