March 12, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 12: James Taylor, Malina Weissman

By UPI Staff
1/3
James Taylor arrives to perform during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on September, 13. The singer turns 75 on March 12. File Photo by Sam Corum/UPI
James Taylor arrives to perform during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on September, 13. The singer turns 75 on March 12. File Photo by Sam Corum/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pioneer automaker Clement Studebaker in 1831

-- New York Times publisher Adolph Ochs in 1858

-- Ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky in 1889

-- Artist Elaine de Kooning in 1918

-- Novelist Jack Kerouac in 1922

-- Mercury astronaut Wally Schirra in 1923

-- Playwright Edward Albee in 1928

-- Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher in 1931

-- Former U.N. Ambassador/Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young in 1932 (age 91)

File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

-- Actor Barbara Feldon in 1933 (age 90)

-- Hall of Fame basketball Coach Eddie Sutton in 1936

-- Singer/songwriter Al Jarreau in 1940

-- Singer/actor Liza Minnelli in 1946 (age 77)

-- Sen./former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in 1947 (age 76)

-- Singer/songwriter James Taylor in 1948 (age 75)

-- Singer Marlon Jackson in 1957 (age 66)

-- Former baseball player Darryl Strawberry in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Aaron Eckhart in 1968 (age 55)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Author Dave Eggers in 1970 (age 53)

-- Musician Pete Doherty in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Jaimie Alexander in 1984 (age 39)

-- Singer Elly Jackson in 1988 (age 35)

-- Pop singer Christina Grimmie in 1994

-- Actor Malina Weissman in 2003 (age 20)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

